Stanford Women’s Water Polo Wins 10th NCAA Title

Top ranked Stanford’s stingy defense powered a second-half surge to outlast No. 3 USC, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon to capture the 2025 women’s water polo NCAA Championship.

The nation’s only program to have participated at every NCAA Championship since the event’s inception in 2001, Stanford claimed its 10th NCAA title overall and third in four seasons. The Cardinal also secured national championships in 2023, 2022, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2002.

The winningest program in collegiate water polo, Stanford (25-1, 5-1 MPSF) put the finishing touches on a dominant campaign. In addition to producing one of only four 15-0 starts in school history, the Cardinal recorded three wins apiece over fellow contenders USC and UCLA while holding the nation’s No. 1 ranking for most of the season. It’s also the fourth time in school history Stanford won both the NCAA and MPSF crowns, having completed the double-dip in 2023, 2022 and 2014.

Sunday’s hardware carried even more significant meaning for Stanford Athletics, which extended one of the most recognizable streaks in college athletics. The nation’s all-time leader in NCAA team championships with 137, the Cardinal has now won at least one NCAA team championship during each of the last 49 seasons, dating back to the 1976-77 campaign.

Juliette Dhalluin led the offense with a hat trick and was one of four players with multiple goals for Stanford, which extended its streak of having scored at least 10 goals in every game this season.

Christine Carpenter was named MVP of the All-Tournament Team, finishing with nine saves in goal while anchoring a shut-down defense that surrendered only one goal in the second half and kept USC scoreless for a stretch of 14:23 overall.

Stanford and USC have combined to win 14 of the last 15 NCAA titles, fueling a rivalry that dominates the sport and boasting Olympians on both rosters. As expected, Sunday’s final was a battle early on.

USC (29-5, 5-1 MPSF) controlled the first period, racing out to a 3-1 lead and immediately putting Stanford on its heels. It looked as if the Trojans were on track to becoming only the fifth opponent to reach double digits against the Cardinal this season.

Stanford managed to stay within striking distance in the second period, eventually breaking through thanks to a key offensive sequence from Dhalluin.

With 52 seconds left before intermission, Dhalluin scored to force the first tie of the game at 5-5. USC quickly countered but Dhalluin did as well, firing in a rocket with one second before the buzzer sounded.

Dhalluin wasn’t done, completing her hat trick at the 6:47 mark of the third period and accounting for the only scoring in the quarter. Dhalluin’s goal also gave Stanford a lead it would never relinquish.

Serena Browne turned in an outstanding two-way performance, including back-to-back goals to open the fourth quarter and increase the lead to 9-6.

USC finally broke its scoring drought with 1:56 left in regulation to make it 9-7 before Kamryn Barone and Jenna Flynn tacked on insurance goals.