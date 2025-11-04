Hippocratic AI Valued at $3.5 Billion

PALO ALTO — Hippocratic AI, which develops generative AI healthcare agents, has closed a Series C financing, raising $126 million at a $3.5 billion valuation and bringing its total funding to $404 million.

The funding was led by Avenir Growth, a leader in supporting category defining companies in generative AI, with participation from new and existing investors, including CapitalG (Google’s growth fund), General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Kleiner Perkins, Premji Invest, Universal Health Services (UHS), Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, WellSpan Health, John Doerr, Rick Klausner, and others.

In just 15 months since commercialization, the company has established partnerships with over 50 large health systems, payors, and pharma clients in 6 countries, built over 1000 clinical use cases, and completed over 115 million clinical patient interactions with no safety issues. Adoption is accelerating as healthcare organizations turn to scalable, safe generative AI agents to enable healthcare abundance.

The proceeds from the Series C financing will enable Hippocratic AI to broaden and deepen its customer deployments worldwide, continue its investment in its Polaris Safety Constellation Architecture and product innovation, and pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions.

“At Avenir, we focus on investing in category leaders,” said Andrew Sugrue, Co-founder of Avenir Growth. “After speaking with a significant number of customers prior to investing, we believe Hippocratic AI is leading the agentic healthcare category. Importantly, we found that their relentless focus on safety has earned them the trust of healthcare organizations around the world, becoming the safe choice for executives when choosing AI agents for deployment in healthcare.”

“Hippocratic AI is amongst the fastest growing enterprise healthcare companies we’ve seen in the last few years,” said Julie Yoo, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “Their rapid growth is a testament to the demand for solutions to our industry’s labor and patient access crisis, and the unique capabilities that Hippocratic has brought to market to address those needs.”

“At General Catalyst, our Health Assurance vision centers on enabling a system of care that is more proactive, affordable, and accessible care,” said Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, which co-created Hippocratic AI. “We believed in Hippocratic AI and the team since inception, and it is a shining example of this thesis in action. They are applying clinically safe, empathetic generative AI in ways that expand access and dignity in care. Their rapid success reflects both their breakthrough solution and the moral imperative to reimagine how care is delivered.”

“Every call our agents make is a patient whose life we have helped to make healthier. What this capital allows us to do is touch more lives and help more people while staying true to our core values of ‘do no harm’ and ‘patients first,’” said Munjal Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “We truly believe that Generative AI agents can help bring in an era of abundance to healthcare never seen before.

The company’s partnerships with more than 50 leading enterprise healthcare organizations across the provider, payor, and life sciences sectors demonstrate broad trust in its safe and scalable AI agents. These partners include some of the most trusted names in healthcare domestically and internationally:

Cleveland Clinic, Northwestern Medicine, Ochsner Health, Moffitt Cancer Center, University Hospitals, Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Trust, Advocate Health, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Sanford Health, OhioHealth, Memorial Hermann, Eucalia, VNS Health, WellSpan Health, Sheba Medical Center, Universal Health Services, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, HonorHealth, Burjeel, Medical Mutual, Fraser Health, Leidos, LeanTaaS, and more. In addition to these relationships, Hippocratic AI is already working with payors representing over 5 of the top 10 payors and 3 of the top 8 pharma companies.