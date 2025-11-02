Archy Secures $20 Million Series B

SAN JOSE — CRV, Archy , an AI platform for dental practices, has secured $20 million in Series B funding led by TCV along with Bessemer Venture Partners Entrée Capital , and 25 practicing dentists. Archy’s AI platform replaces 5+ different software tools with a single cloud-based system to handle payments, prescriptions, scheduling, charts, insurance claims, and more. The company plans to use the capital to hire across engineering, AI, and go-to-market. Most dental practices still run on old, disconnected systems prone to outages and hacks. Staffing is thin and turnover is high, so teams are constantly retraining new hires across a patchwork of tools. Nothing syncs: staff call payers to check benefits, retype data into a dozen point solutions, print and scan forms, and chase patients by phone. Each system has its own logins and workflows, so onboarding a new front-desk or billing coordinator can take weeks and depends on tribal knowledge that walks out the door. The result is errors, denied claims, and burnout. These systems waste 80 hours per month at a mid-sized practice, on top of dozens of hours retraining new employees on the antiquated systems. “Our offices previously used Dentrix for 35 years and Dexis for 17 years before switching to Archy,” said Thomas DeChellis DDS, Owner of DeChellis & Stonestreet Dentistry. “Archy makes it simple to manage the multiple dental offices in one platform, from x-rays, to charting, to patient communications and billing. We have trained team members ranging from 20 to 68 years old to use Archy within 1-2 days. Switching to Archy saved our offices over $50,000 in hardware upgrades and IT costs in year one.” Archy is a cloud-based, all-in-one platform that replaces the server-in-the-closet and the patchwork of point tools. Scheduling, charting, imaging, billing, insurance, payments, messaging, and reporting all live in one place. Everything runs securely in the cloud with automatic updates, backups, and role-based access, so teams can work from anywhere and cover gaps. The platform’s intuitive design allows practices to hire non-dental professionals and onboard them quickly, while built-in AI automation handles time-consuming tasks like insurance verification and patient communications, reducing overhead and maximizing efficiency.

The company reports it is currently processing over $100 million in payments annually for their customers and growing 300% year-over-year. Archy’s AI agents handle the most time-consuming tasks in a practice:

Archy Verify : checks insurance and eligibility

: checks insurance and eligibility Archy Revenue: collect bills, files claims, follows up on collections

collect bills, files claims, follows up on collections Archy Scrib e: takes notes and follow ups in real time, hands-free

e: takes notes and follow ups in real time, hands-free Archy Connect: manages patient communications and scheduling automatically

manages patient communications and scheduling automatically Archy Insight: turns practice data into clear answers and growth opportunities

“Dental practices are getting squeezed from every direction, there’s a massive staffing shortage, hiring costs keep climbing, and insurance reimbursements keep falling,” said Jonathan Rat, founder and CEO of Archy. “We’re not just building software; we’re building an AI-powered teammate that helps practices do more with smaller teams, turning the staffing crisis into a competitive advantage.”

Archy was founded in 2021 by Jonathan Rat (CEO), a former product manager at Meta, Uber, and SurveyMonkey. He created the company after seeing first hand how his wife, a dentist, struggled to deploy, maintain, and upgrade IT systems. Together they spent dozens of hours troubleshooting software, on hold with third party IT providers, and uncovering hidden inefficiencies. He is joined by Benjamin Kolin (CTO), who served as a senior engineering leader at Uber, VMware, and Yahoo.

“Dental is one of the largest specialties in healthcare, but most dentists are stuck running servers in their closets and piecing together multiple tech vendors, which no SMB should have to do. Beyond just bringing customers to the cloud, Archy enables dental offices to do more with less via its novel intelligence, automation, and ease of use,” said Austin Levitt of TCV. “The Archy team combines engineering excellence with empathy for dentists, positioning them to reimagine the way the industry works in the AI age.”