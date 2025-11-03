Palo Alto Police Arrest Man for Home Burglary

Palo Alto Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he was found in a residence.

On Sunday, October 25, 2025, at about 12:23 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting a residential burglary that was in progress in the 2600 block of Bryant Street. Officers from the Palo Alto Police Department responded to the area and were told the suspect had left when the resident told them to leave. Officers conducted a search of the neighborhood and located the suspect. The suspect was detained without incident.

The investigation revealed that the resident, a man in his seventies, had left earlier in the morning. When he returned home, he found the suspect sitting at the kitchen table drinking his wine. The resident told the suspect to leave, and the suspect exited the house. The resident then called police to report the incident. The resident reported that the house had been rummaged through.

Police booked 31-year-old Sabina Blanco of San Francisco into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary (a felony), and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor battery on a police officer (for spitting on an officer).