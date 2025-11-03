News

Palo Alto Police Arrest Man for Home Burglary

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Palo Alto Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he was found in a residence.

On Sunday, October 25, 2025, at about 12:23 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting a residential burglary that was in progress in the 2600 block of Bryant Street.  Officers from the Palo Alto Police Department responded to the area and were told the suspect had left when the resident told them to leave.  Officers conducted a search of the neighborhood and located the suspect.  The suspect was detained without incident.

The investigation revealed that the resident, a man in his seventies, had left earlier in the morning.  When he returned home, he found the suspect sitting at the kitchen table drinking his wine.  The resident told the suspect to leave, and the suspect exited the house.  The resident then called police to report the incident.  The resident reported that the house had been rummaged through.

Police booked 31-year-old Sabina Blanco of San Francisco into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary (a felony), and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor battery on a police officer (for spitting on an officer).

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

San Jose Fire Captain Charged With Stealing Painkillers

Posted on Author Editor

A San Jose fire captain has been charged for stealing narcotics meant to help emergency patients Mark Moalem, 45, of Gilroy, is alleged to have tampered with and taken vials of morphine and midazolam from the San Jose Fire Department. The 22-year veteran of the Fire Department is charged with stealing narcotic painkillers and sedatives […]
Apple News

Apple Rolls Out New Macbook Air, iPad Air

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — Apple has rolled out new versions of the MacBook Air laptop and iPad Air tablet. The MacBook Air features the M4 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, a new 12MP Center Stage camera, and a lower starting price of $999. It also offers support for up to two external displays in addition […]
News Uber

Uber Eats to Offer Delivery From Wegman’s Supermarkets

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — With winter hosting and game day celebrations in full swing, Uber Eats has inked a new partnership with Rochester, NY-based Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., bringing the supermarket’s products directly to customers’ doors. Starting this month, Uber Eats users will have the convenience of ordering from Wegmans’ expansive collection of high-quality groceries through […]