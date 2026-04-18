Lumentum to Build Advanced Laser Facility in NC

Lumentum Holdings, a provider of optical and photonic solutions for cloud and networking applications, plans to establish a new U.S. manufacturing facility in Greensboro, NC. The 240,000-square-foot facility will produce advanced indium phosphide (InP)-based optical devices that serve as critical components in the world’s largest AI data centers.

The Greensboro site was acquired from Qorvo, a semiconductor chipmaker, and was selected for its highly skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and supportive federal and state economic development environment.

The facility is currently operational and will be retrofitted to manufacture Lumentum’s InP-based optical products including continuous wave (CW) and ultra-high-power (UHP) lasers. The purchase agreement includes the transfer of an experienced workforce, enabling Lumentum to accelerate capacity expansion and ramp production efficiently.

NVIDIA will serve as a customer of the facility, helping to expand U.S. critical infrastructure and support R&D through previously announced strategic agreements with Lumentum. Lumentum also plans to support other leading AI infrastructure customers for their scale-out and scale-up optical requirements through this fab.

Strengthening U.S. Manufacturing and AI Infrastructure

By expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint, Lumentum is enhancing supply chain resilience, advancing its onshoring strategy, and strengthening its ability to support hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure networks.

The new facility will significantly expand Lumentum’s manufacturing capacity leveraging 6-inch InP wafers. The facility is expected to ramp production in mid-2028.

“Our customers are building the infrastructure that will define the next era of computing,” said Michael Hurlston, Chief Executive Officer of Lumentum. “Adding this new InP manufacturing facility significantly expands our capacity, deepens our strategic partnerships, and ensures we can deliver the performance, reliability, and scale required for the AI revolution.”

“As AI workloads scale at an unprecedented pace, secure and reliable access to high-performance optical components is critical,” said Debora Shoquist, Executive Vice President of Operations at NVIDIA. “Lumentum’s investment in expanded U.S. manufacturing capacity strengthens supply continuity and positions us to meet growing infrastructure demands with confidence.”

Economic and Community Impact

Lumentum plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years to scale production and strengthen advanced manufacturing capabilities at the site, while preserving and creating over 400 US manufacturing jobs.

New roles are expected to include fabrication process and equipment engineering, manufacturing technicians, operations, supply chain, quality, management, IT, HR, and finance. The project has been supported by state and local economic development programs.