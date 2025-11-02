Man Convicted of Robbery at BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the conviction of Rolondo Christopher Clyburn (43), after a trial by jury for a violent robbery at Civic Center BART Station. Mr. Clyburn was convicted of second-degree robbery (PC 211).

“I would like to thank the jury for delivering justice in this case,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Every single day people depend upon public transit to assist them traveling throughout the Bay Area and have a right to safety in these spaces. My office will continue to work hard to ensure that anyone who commits crime on our buses or train systems is held accountable.”

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on May 8, 2024, Mr. Clyburn followed the victim into the BART train station through the United Nations Plaza entrance. While the victim waited on the platform for her train, Mr. Clyburn took the victim’s phone. Two minutes later, the victim saw Mr. Clyburn and attempted to retrieve her phone. Mr. Clyburn attacked the victim, beating her with punches, kicks, and at one point covering her mouth so that she could not scream for help.

The case against Mr. Clyburn was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Pearl Tan, with assistance from paralegal Andres Hernandez-Ruano and IT support Noaeh Pinaire. Victim Advocate Ruben Marquez also provided invaluable assistance and worked with the victim through the pendency of this case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Clyburn based on outstanding police work from the BART Police.

“I would like to thank the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and the facts to deliver this just verdict to the victim,” said Assistant District Attorney Pearl Tan.

Mr. Clyburn is currently in custody. Sentencing will be scheduled after a bench trial scheduled for November 5, 2025, regarding aggravating factors and prior conviction allegations. If the court finds Mr. Clyburn’s prior convictions to be true, he can face up to 15 years in state prison for this conviction.