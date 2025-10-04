Vercel Closes $300 Million Series F

News Venture Capital

SAN FRANCISCO — Vercel, the company behind v0, Next.js, and the AI Cloud, has closed a $300 million oversubscribed Series F funding round, at a post-money valuation of $9.3 billion. A $300 million secondary tender offer for certain employees, former employees, and early investors will close in November.

The investment round was co-led by Accel and GIC, joined by new investors including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, StepStone, Khosla Ventures, Schroders, Adams Street Partners, and General Catalyst. Existing investors GV, Notable Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Tiger Global also participated in the round.

Vercel has won over customers from solo developers to the world’s largest enterprises by building AI-native infrastructure from the ground up, enabling companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, Square, and WPP to focus on creating intelligent applications rather than managing complex AI infrastructure. Vercel has doubled its user base over the past year, with 82% top line growth YoY.

“For a decade, Vercel has been the go-to platform for web development, and as AI transforms applications, we’ve evolved our infrastructure to match,” said Guillermo Rauch, CEO and founder of Vercel. “The AI Cloud enables organizations to build at the speed of ideas, and this investment accelerates our ability to provide the secure, scalable foundation enterprises need as AI agents become integral to their workflows.”

The funding will accelerate the growth of Vercel’s AI Cloud platform, combining enterprise-grade security with exceptional developer experience for teams building intelligent applications. Vercel will also invest in scaling v0, its groundbreaking AI development agent that enables full-stack application creation through natural language prompts. v0 has reached more than 3.5 million unique users, with Teams & Enterprise accounts now representing more than 50% of v0 revenue.

Recognizing that 70% of development ideation happens outside work hours, Vercel has also launched v0 Mobile in public beta, with general availability planned for October. The mobile app enables developers to build applications using voice prompts and camera input while on the go, with more than 10,000 users already on the waitlist. v0 Mobile syncs with existing v0 chats and delivers push notifications for completed builds, allowing developers to act on ideas the moment they spark.

