Pfizer Leads $67 Million Round in Cartography

SAN FRANCISCO — Cartography Biosciences, Inc., an oncology company advancing an innovative pipeline of T-cell engaging bispecific and multi-specific antibody therapeutics that target novel and highly specific tumor antigens, has closed a $67 million Series B financing. The funding will help support the advancement of Cartography’s lead program, CBI-1214, into the clinic and the continued acceleration of additional, highly differentiated oncology programs generated from its ATLAS and SUMMIT drug discovery platforms.

The Series B was led by new investor Pfizer Ventures and was joined by additional new investors LG Corp, Amgen Ventures, Finchley H.V., Global BioAccess Fund, and Lotte Holdings CVC, as well as existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health, 8VC, Wing Venture Capital, Catalio Capital Management, AME Cloud Ventures, ARTIS Ventures, and Gaingels. As part of the financing, Michael Baran, MBA, Ph.D., Partner at Pfizer Ventures, has joined Cartography’s Board of Directors. Additionally, Troy E. Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., who had previously joined as an Independent Director, has been elected as Chairman of the Board.

“Cartography is uniquely positioned to lead the potential next generation of T-cell engagers with a novel late preclinical program for colorectal cancer,” said Michael Baran. “With a strong discovery platform and a growing pipeline, Cartography is quickly emerging as a leader in antibody therapeutics, and Pfizer Ventures is excited to support their progress in bringing potential new treatments to patients.”

Cartography’s lead program CBI-1214 is a T-cell engager molecule that targets LY6G6D, an emerging and highly specific tumor antigen for treating colorectal cancer (CRC) patients. The target, which has minimal expression on healthy cells, is uniquely expressed within the microsatellite stable (MSS) and microsatellite instability-low (MSI-L) subtypes of CRC, which represent the vast majority of CRC patients and remains a major area of unmet medical need. CBI-1214 has protein engineering features that are specifically designed to optimize anti-tumor activity.

Kevin Parker, Ph.D., CEO of Cartography Biosciences said, “Combining insights from thousands of patient tissue samples, our ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms have identified several novel targets and target pairs that we have engineered new T-cell engagers against. CBI-1214, our first announced program, has the potential to be a first- and best-in-class molecule targeting CRC and positions Cartography as an emerging leader in new targeted therapies. We are grateful for the support of Pfizer Ventures and a world-class roster of strategic and financial investors as we move forward with CBI-1214, which is on track for an investigational new drug application later this year and trial enrollment in early 2026.”