YouTube Star MrBeast Launching New Snack Line

MrBeast, the top-earning You Tube star according to Forbes, is launching a new snack line.

AKA Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast’s snack line is called Feastables , a better-for-you snacking brand rooted in gamified experiences.

[Photo above: Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast, with his new line of snack bars.]

Feastables’ first launch is the MrBeast Bar, a gluten-free chocolate bar that starts with four simple ingredients, including organic cocoa. The MrBeast Bar is launching in three delicious flavors: Original Chocolate, Almond Chocolate, and Quinoa Crunch Chocolate.

Feastables is setting out to build an engaging consumer brand centered around gamified experiences that bring everything MrBeast is known for online – fan engagement, games, stunts, and spectacle – to the masses. In true MrBeast fashion, Feastables will be holding a massive sweepstakes totaling over $1 million dollars in prizes and offers. Ten lucky grand-prize winners will be selected to compete in a MrBeast YouTube video for the chance to win MrBeast’s Chocolate Factory. There will also be thousands of instant-win prizes up for grabs, including a Tesla, Sea Doos, Super 73 Electric Bikes, Artesian Builds gaming computers, Turtle Beach gaming bundles, Beats by Dre earbuds, a lifetime of chocolate from Gopuff, cash prizes, MrBeast merch and so much more.

Growing up with Crohn’s made MrBeast aware of the need to make higher quality snacks more accessible. He’s setting out to do just that, and bring the fun. “Be on the lookout for exciting stunts and giveaways with every Feastables drop,” says Donaldson. “No other brand is creating quality snacks with a focus on fun at a mass scale, and I’m excited for everyone to experience it.”

The current product portfolio is just the beginning of a much bigger vision. Donaldson, who will serve as Feastables’ Founder and creative visionary, brought on Jim Murray, snacking industry pioneer and former President of RxBar, to lead the company’s strategy, and incubated the company with the team at Night , his management company.

MrBeast was ranked the highest-earning YouTube star by Forbes magazine with $54 million in estimated earnings and has over 89 million subscribers on YouTube. He also launched MrBeast Burger in 2021 available through ghost kitchens nationwide and via Doordash delivery.