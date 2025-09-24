Apple News

NBA 2K26 Coming to Apple Arcade

Following the recent launch of the Apple Arcade exclusive NFL Retro Bowl ’26, the gaming service will add another highly anticipated game for sports fans to enjoy this October: NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition. Packed with fun new features and in-game graphics that look phenomenal across all Apple devices, this special edition of the fan-favorite series brings Arcade players right into the middle of the NBA action to build a championship team or compete in online games with their friends and family.

“Working on NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition has been an absolute blast, and we’re thrilled to unveil our latest feature, NBA Eras,” said Rebecca Chan, Visual Concepts’ general manager. “Starting with the legendary Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson era, players can relive decades of drafts, championships, and create some epic highlight tapes with the GOATs.”

Dominate every era in an exciting new addition to the global hit franchise. In NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, NBA fans can build their own teams and relive the greatest eras in the league’s history with the new NBA Eras in The Association mode. Additional features include multiplayer games in MyCAREER mode and updated authentic rosters reflecting the latest moves.

“In MyCAREER, we’ve even made it easier for you to make your MyPLAYER just like the pros, using the player templates to craft builds just like Vince Carter, Allen Iverson, or your new cover athlete, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” added Chan. “It’s an honor to pay tribute to the legends who shaped this sport, and we can’t wait for our players to experience the new Arcade Edition.”

On October 2, three more games from the App Store come to Arcade with no ads or in-app purchases, including Thomas & Friends: Let’s Roll+ by StoryToys, Dominoes: Classic Tile Game+ by MobilityWare, and Piffle+ by Mighty Games and Hipster Whale.

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 per month. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

