Supabase Lands $100 Million Series E

SAN FRANCISCO — Supabase , the Postgres development platform, has raised $100 million in Series E funding at a $5 billion valuation. The round was led by Accel and Peak XV with participation from Figma Ventures and other returning investors, underscoring strong confidence in the company’s growth. The round comes just four months after their Series D, bringing their total funding to over $500 million.

As part of the Series E funding, Supabase intends to reserve an allocation for its community members to co-invest alongside institutional partners. This initiative reflects the founders’ commitment to community, and will provide an opportunity for open source advocates to participate directly in the company’s growth.

“Our community is what makes Supabase special, and it’s a priority to give them the opportunity to co-invest in what we’re building,” said Paul Copplestone, co-founder and CEO of Supabase. “With the new capital we’ll continue serving our community of over 4 million developers while building open source tools to scale Postgres.”

This round marks what has been a banner year for Supabase, emerging as the preferred backend for AI-driven development. Platforms like Lovable and Bolt run on Supabase, alongside more than 100,000 customers; from over 50% of the latest Y Combinator batch, to enterprises such as PwC, McDonald’s, and Github Next.

“Supabase is scaling with clarity and conviction while redefining what it means to build applications with AI,” said Arun Mathew, partner at Accel. “With millions of developers, enterprise validation, and a team of entrepreneurial builders, Supabase is emerging as the defining database for the next generation of software.”

Peak XV’s Shailendra Singh continued, “We’re excited to co-lead Supabase’s Series E alongside Accel. Supabase started with managed Postgres but is now evolving into a platform company. Their incredible developer-first mindset has made them a critical enabler for hundreds of thousands of new AI startups globally, powering the AI supercycle for millions of developers. This is our third consecutive investment since co-leading their Series C a year ago, reflecting our deep conviction in Paul, Ant, Rory and their leadership team. We’re thrilled to continue this enduring partnership as Supabase scales to its next phase of growth.”

Over 4 million developers choose to use Supabase, often alongside Cursor and Claude Code, because it allows them to quickly spin up a backend that instantly updates itself with commands from AI.