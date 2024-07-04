Top 25 Mobile Apps for May 2024

Research firm Comscore has released its rankings of the Top 25 most used mobile apps for the month of May 2024.
|#
|Apps
|Total Unique Visitors (000)
|% Reach
|1
|YouTube (Mobile App)
|163,024
|75
|2
|Facebook (Mobile App)
|143,832
|66
|3
|Gmail (Mobile App)
|143,131
|66
|4
|Google Search (Mobile App)
|138,184
|63
|5
|Google Maps (Mobile App)
|131,704
|60
|6
|Amazon Mobile (Mobile App)
|122,901
|56
|7
|Instagram (Mobile App)
|86,086
|39
|8
|Google Play (Mobile App)
|84,958
|39
|9
|Spotify (Mobile App)
|84,559
|39
|10
|TikTok (Mobile App)
|83,600
|38
|11
|Facebook Messenger (Mobile App)
|79,345
|36
|12
|Google Photos (Mobile App)
|75,684
|35
|13
|PayPal (Mobile App)
|75,206
|34
|14
|Cash App (Mobile App)
|72,170
|33
|15
|Walmart (Mobile App)
|69,476
|32
|16
|Apple Maps (Mobile App)
|63,933
|29
|17
|Google Drive (Mobile App)
|54,925
|25
|18
|Apple News (Mobile App)
|53,910
|25
|19
|Venmo (Mobile App)
|52,976
|24
|20
|Snapchat (Mobile App)
|52,471
|24
|21
|Yahoo Stocks (Mobile App)
|50,659
|23
|22
|Apple Notes (Mobile App)
|49,575
|23
|23
|Temu: Team Up, Price Down (Mobile App)
|48,657
|22
|24
|Pinterest (Mobile App)
|47,658
|22
|25
|McDonald’s (Mobile App)
|45,721
|21
Source: Comscore Mobile Metrix