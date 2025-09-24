AmplifyMD Scores $20 Million Series B

LOS GATOS — AmplifyMD, the an integrated virtual care solution, has raised a $20 million Series B funding round.

The raise, led by Forerunner Ventures with participation from F-Prime, Greylock, Tau Ventures, and strategic partner Memorial Hermann Health System, will accelerate AmplifyMD’s AI-driven platform capabilities and advance sustainable clinical coverage for hospitals under pressure to do more with less.

Since its launch in 2019, AmplifyMD has established itself as the clear leader in delivering seamlessly integrated multispecialty virtual care across any clinical setting, through its EHR-integrated, AI-enabled platform and integrated clinical network covering 15+ medical specialties.

“AmplifyMD isn’t just enabling telehealth—it’s reimagining how health systems leverage their clinical resources,” said Eurie Kim, Managing Partner at Forerunner. “Their automation-first approach to virtual care workflows delivers immediate efficiency gains and lays a foundation for sustainable models hospitals can rely on for years to come.”

AmplifyMD transforms fragmented data and limited provider capacity into coordinated, systemwide coverage. The platform brings essential patient information to the point of care and uses intelligent distribution to extend providers across multiple sites and departments. The impact: faster consults, higher productivity, reduced patient transfers, improved revenue cycle outcomes, and smarter use of resources—helping health systems deliver consistent, high-quality care whenever and wherever it is needed.

“At Memorial Hermann, we look for innovation that addresses challenges in a fundamentally different way,” said Feby Abraham, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer. “AmplifyMD stands out because it combines AI-enabled workflows with on-demand specialty coverage, creating a scalable model that expands access, improves quality, and lowers costs.”

AmplifyMD says its platform is producing meaningful outcomes at scale, including:

52% reduction in TeleStroke operational costs

2x increase in TeleHospitalist cross-cover consults per shift

Outpatient specialty care wait times cut from months to days

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen just how transformational our solutions can be,” said Meena Mallipeddi, CEO and Co-founder of AmplifyMD. “Health systems using our platform, and when needed, our physician network across 15+ fields, are proving it’s possible to deliver care that is faster and more sustainable, with less strain on existing resources.”

With this new investment, AmplifyMD plans to scale to meet a broader set of needs for its health system partners, enabling hospitals and care organizations to turn virtual coverage into a sustainable advantage. This new capital will also accelerate AmplifyMD’s development of AI and clinical workflow capabilities, enable deeper strategic partnerships across its health system footprint, and fuel long-term care delivery transformation across the country.