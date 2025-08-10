OpenAI Launches GPT-5

OpenAI has launched GPT‑5. The company says GPT‑5 is a significant leap in intelligence over all its previous models, featuring state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more. It is a unified system that knows when to respond quickly and when to think longer to provide expert-level responses. GPT‑5 is available to all users, with Plus subscribers getting more usage, and Pro subscribers getting access to GPT‑5 pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers.

CEO Sam Altman announced during the product introduction that Chat GPT has over 700 million users.

GPT‑5 is a unified system with a smart, efficient model that answers most questions, a deeper reasoning model (GPT‑5 thinking) for harder problems, and a real‑time router that quickly decides which to use based on conversation type, complexity, tool needs, and your explicit intent (for example, if you say “think hard about this” in the prompt). The router is continuously trained on real signals, including when users switch models, preference rates for responses, and measured correctness, improving over time. Once usage limits are reached, a mini version of each model handles remaining queries. In the near future, we plan to integrate these capabilities into a single model.

GPT‑5 is the strongest coding model to date. It shows particular improvements in complex front‑end generation and debugging larger repositories. It can often create beautiful and responsive websites, apps, and games with an eye for aesthetic sensibility in just one prompt, intuitively and tastefully turning ideas into reality. Early testers also noted its design choices, with a much better understanding of things like spacing, typography, and white space. See here for full details on what GPT‑5 unlocks for developers.

GPT‑5 is significantly less likely to hallucinate than previous models. With web search enabled on anonymized prompts representative of ChatGPT production traffic, GPT‑5’s responses are ~45% less likely to contain a factual error than GPT‑4o, and when thinking, GPT‑5’s responses are ~80% less likely to contain a factual error than OpenAI o3.