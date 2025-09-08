Baseten Scores $150 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — Baseten, the company powering inference for the world’s fastest-growing AI products, has secured a $150 million Series D fundraise at a $2.15 billion valuation. The round was led by BOND, with participation from new investors CapitalG, Premji, and Kevin and Elizabeth Weil of Scribble. Existing investors Conviction, 01a, IVP, Spark, and Greylock also participated. This new round of funding brings Baseten’s total capital raised to over $285 million.

This fundraise arrives as AI adoption accelerates across sectors, with applications scaling to millions of users in a matter of months. At the center of this surge is inference, the process of running the AI models that power these products and applications. Inherently tied to all AI application revenue, the over $100 billion inference market represents one of the largest and fastest-growing in history. In the past year alone, customers including Abridge, Captions, Clay, OpenEvidence, and Writer have used Baseten to power products generating billions of dollars of revenue across industries.

“If cloud was the foundation that enabled the latest generation of great technology companies, inference is the foundation for the next,” said Tuhin Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO of Baseten. “Every breakout AI application depends on fast, reliable, and cost-effective inference, the same way the last 15 years of companies depended on the cloud. Baseten makes that possible. In the same way Stripe became an index of the internet economy, Baseten will become an index of the AI economy.”

Baseten’s platform is purpose-built for inference, delivering the performance, cost efficiency, and scalability that modern AI applications demand. By uniting applied AI research, flexible infrastructure, and seamless developer tooling, Baseten enables companies operating at the frontier of AI to bring cutting-edge models into production. As firms become increasingly more demanding around the performance, reliability, and economics of their AI products, Baseten’s Inference Stack has quickly become a cornerstone for hypergrowth AI companies.

“At Clay, we use Baseten to power our AI experiences because it gives us the speed, scale, and reliability we need,” said Kareem Amin, co-founder and CEO of the AI GTM platform, Clay. “The impact has been transformative. We launch new AI capabilities faster, with higher quality, and with the confidence they’ll perform for our customers. Baseten isn’t just infrastructure for us, it’s a critical piece of how we deliver the next generation of AI-powered GTM.”

“At Abridge, our mission is to power deeper understanding in healthcare by transforming medical conversations into clinically useful and billable documentation in real time,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Co-founder of Abridge. “Delivering on that promise requires inference that is both fast and trustworthy. Baseten supports our mission with infrastructure that scales safely across health systems. It is an important component of our technology stack, which is trusted by tens of thousands of clinicians to generate more than a million clinical notes every week.”

With the Series D funding, Baseten plans to scale its team and product to meet accelerating customer demand. The company will double down on investing in model performance research, infrastructure, and developer tooling while also expanding its customer teams. These efforts will help the fastest-growing AI companies deliver reliable, high-performance products at scale.