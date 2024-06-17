Northwestern Mutual Expands San Jose Office

SAN JOSE — Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, is announcing the relocation and expansion of its office in San Jose.

The new office, situated at 1919 South Bascom Avenue, Suite 350 in Campbell, CA, boasts a client service center complete with a concierge, coffee bar, private meeting rooms and stunning views. Additionally, the space will feature a variety of workspaces for career advisors and new advisors to conduct focused work and collaborate more efficiently with their teams and each other. This relocation will allow Northwestern Mutual San Jose to accommodate a growing team, enhance collaboration among employees, and enable more than a 50% growth of financial advisors and representatives, financial planning interns, and staff within the organization.

“We are excited to embark on this next chapter,” said Kate Michaels, managing partner, Northwestern Mutual. “The new location allows our advisors and representatives to better collaborate and serve our clients in the greater San Jose area. Our commitment to comprehensive financial planning that helps clients reach their goals remains unchanged.”

The San Jose office is comprised of a diverse team of financial professionals, all of whom live in San Jose or the surrounding area. Since its relaunch under Kate Michaels in March 2023, the office has doubled in size, with future expansion plans in Vietnam Town, Fresno, and South San Jose. Current District Directors Doug Miller and Peter An, along with Growth and Development Directors Natalie Le and Mike Bacciarelli, will oversee the attraction, development, and growth of new financial advisors and representatives, ensuring they uphold the highest standards of success. To support the growth, the office is also looking to add experienced leaders from the community to join their team. Recruiting will be locally focused in an effort to better understand the unique needs of the community and expand the team’s presence.

“Our San Jose community has experienced significant changes these past few years with large employers scaling back,” says Michaels. “Fueled by our vision of passion, growth, mutual respect, and integrity, we are on track to once again double the advisors and representatives in our firm, ensuring a sustainable future for both our firm and our clients, and providing career opportunities to top talent in the area.”