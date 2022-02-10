Salaries for Amazon Workers

Amazon announced to corporate employees it would raise base salary this year from $160,000 max to $350,000 according to Geekwire.

Amazon’s base salary had been lower compared to other tech companies like Microsoft and Google but offered instead sign-on bonuses and more restricted stock units to make up for the difference.

These changes don’t affect warehouse employees which make up the bulk of Amazon’s workforce. These employees start at $15 per hour nationwide.

Below are salaries paid to selected Amazon workers based on H1-B filings with the Department of Labor. The jobs are in Silicon Valley and Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle.