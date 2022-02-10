News

Salaries for Amazon Workers

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Amazon announced to corporate employees it would raise base salary this year from $160,000 max to $350,000 according to Geekwire.

Amazon’s base salary had been lower compared to other tech companies like Microsoft and Google but offered instead sign-on bonuses and more restricted stock units to make up for the difference.

These changes don’t affect warehouse employees which make up the bulk of Amazon’s workforce. These employees start at $15 per hour nationwide.

Below are salaries paid to selected Amazon workers based on H1-B filings with the Department of Labor. The jobs are in Silicon Valley and Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle.

Job Title LocationSalary
Applied Scientist IIIPalo Alto$171,163
Manager III, UX DesignPalo Alto$70,450
Manager I, ICQAPalo Alto$84,490
Software Development Engineer IIPalo Alto$170,500
Data Scientist IPalo Alto$84,094
Tech Business Developer IIISanta Clara$165,000
Software Development Engineer ISunnyvale$130,224
Quality Assurance Engineer IISunnyvale$170,000
HR Specialist 1Seattle$49,391
Front End Engineer IISeattle$113,110
Security Engineer IISeattle$93.808
Site Manager, OperationsSeattle$105,934
Business Developer IIISeattle$103,147
Administrative Support IVSeattle$105,934
Inventory Planner ISeattle$49,837
UX Designer IISeattle$64,792
Data Scientist IIISeattle$114,941
Business Developer IIISeattle$103,147
Principal Program ManagementSeattle$118,269
Director, Supply Chain ManagementSeattle$160,000
IT Application Analyst IISeattle$96,554
Risk Manager IIISeattle$98,946
Designer ISeattle$49,546
Network Engineer ISeattle$92,186
Product Marketing IISeattle$133,619
Sales Operations IIISeattle$132,400
Manager III, Inventory PlanningSeattle$77,771
Software Development Engineer IISeattle$163,000
Senior Technical Product ManagerSeattle$155,000
Financial Analyst III - MBASeattle$130,000
General Marketing IISan Francisco$71,240
UX Designer IIISan Francisco$90,348
Product Manager III, TechSan Francisco$201,968
Hardware Development Engineer ISan Francisco$72,218
Principal Tech Program ManagerSan Francisco$201,968
Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Apple News

Apple Unveils New Homepod Mini, Siri-Based Music Subscription

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — At a pre-taped keynote presentation, Apple today introduced HomePod mini in three bold new colors — yellow, orange, and blue. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini offers a great music-listening experience, the intelligence of Siri, and smart home capabilities, with privacy and security built in. Its seamless integration across Apple’s products and […]
News

Intel to Take Mobileye Division Public in 2022

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — With a booming market for technology stocks and IPOs, Intel plans to take its Mobileye division public in mid-2022 via an initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued Mobileye stock. The move will unlock the value of Mobileye for Intel shareholders by creating a separate publicly traded company and will build on […]
News

Cana Emerges From Stealth With Molecular Beverage Printer

Posted on Author Editor

REDWOOD CITY — After three years of research and development, Cana Technology is emerging from stealth with the world’s first countertop molecular beverage printer to give people any beverage, anytime, with ultra-low waste. Cana was founded by The Production Board (TPB), a holding company established to solve the most fundamental problems that affect our planet. TPB, which […]