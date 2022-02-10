Salaries for Amazon Workers

Amazon announced to corporate employees it would raise base salary this year from $160,000 max to $350,000 according to Geekwire.
Amazon’s base salary had been lower compared to other tech companies like Microsoft and Google but offered instead sign-on bonuses and more restricted stock units to make up for the difference.
These changes don’t affect warehouse employees which make up the bulk of Amazon’s workforce. These employees start at $15 per hour nationwide.
Below are salaries paid to selected Amazon workers based on H1-B filings with the Department of Labor. The jobs are in Silicon Valley and Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle.
|Job Title
|Location
|Salary
|Applied Scientist III
|Palo Alto
|$171,163
|Manager III, UX Design
|Palo Alto
|$70,450
|Manager I, ICQA
|Palo Alto
|$84,490
|Software Development Engineer II
|Palo Alto
|$170,500
|Data Scientist I
|Palo Alto
|$84,094
|Tech Business Developer III
|Santa Clara
|$165,000
|Software Development Engineer I
|Sunnyvale
|$130,224
|Quality Assurance Engineer II
|Sunnyvale
|$170,000
|HR Specialist 1
|Seattle
|$49,391
|Front End Engineer II
|Seattle
|$113,110
|Security Engineer II
|Seattle
|$93.808
|Site Manager, Operations
|Seattle
|$105,934
|Business Developer III
|Seattle
|$103,147
|Administrative Support IV
|Seattle
|$105,934
|Inventory Planner I
|Seattle
|$49,837
|UX Designer II
|Seattle
|$64,792
|Data Scientist III
|Seattle
|$114,941
|Business Developer III
|Seattle
|$103,147
|Principal Program Management
|Seattle
|$118,269
|Director, Supply Chain Management
|Seattle
|$160,000
|IT Application Analyst II
|Seattle
|$96,554
|Risk Manager III
|Seattle
|$98,946
|Designer I
|Seattle
|$49,546
|Network Engineer I
|Seattle
|$92,186
|Product Marketing II
|Seattle
|$133,619
|Sales Operations III
|Seattle
|$132,400
|Manager III, Inventory Planning
|Seattle
|$77,771
|Software Development Engineer II
|Seattle
|$163,000
|Senior Technical Product Manager
|Seattle
|$155,000
|Financial Analyst III - MBA
|Seattle
|$130,000
|General Marketing II
|San Francisco
|$71,240
|UX Designer III
|San Francisco
|$90,348
|Product Manager III, Tech
|San Francisco
|$201,968
|Hardware Development Engineer I
|San Francisco
|$72,218
|Principal Tech Program Manager
|San Francisco
|$201,968