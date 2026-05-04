Whole Foods Opens New Los Gatos Store

LOS GATOS, CA – Whole Foods Market, a subsidiary of Amazon, has opened a new 43,130-square-foot store, located at 15650 Los Gatos Blvd. in Los Gatos. Regular store hours are 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily. The store is a relocation of the existing Los Gatos store, which has served the community for more than 30 years.

The new store is almost double the size of the previous location, with expanded departments, a coffee and juice bar, more seating areas and a larger, dedicated parking lot for customers. The new location’s product assortment features more than 2,000 local items from California-based suppliers, sourced with the help of Patrick Wyman, Forager for Local & Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market.

Features of the new Los Gatos store include:

Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, including deep discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Additionally, customers can pay in-store with their palm using Amazon One or with the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app.