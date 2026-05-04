Whole Foods Opens New Los Gatos Store

LOS GATOS, CA – Whole Foods Market, a subsidiary of Amazon, has opened a new 43,130-square-foot store, located at 15650 Los Gatos Blvd. in Los Gatos. Regular store hours are 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily. The store is a relocation of the existing Los Gatos store, which has served the community for more than 30 years.
The new store is almost double the size of the previous location, with expanded departments, a coffee and juice bar, more seating areas and a larger, dedicated parking lot for customers. The new location’s product assortment features more than 2,000 local items from California-based suppliers, sourced with the help of Patrick Wyman, Forager for Local & Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market.
Features of the new Los Gatos store include:
- An array of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Goodopens in a new tab produce with a large assortment of produce sourced from local suppliers, including Tomatero Farmopens in a new tab and Coke Farmopens in a new tab. All fresh produce and floral items meet our Pollinator Health Policyopens in a new tab to reduce the use of chemical pesticides.
- A coffee and juice bar offering made-to-order coffee, tea, juices and smoothies. Beverages include signature coffee drinks like the Brown Butter Cookie Latte and Berry Chantilly Latte, and fresh, juiced-to-order vegetable and fruit juice blends as well as signature smoothies like Passionately Green and Tropical Tango.
- Specialty department dedicated to celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers. Local assortment includes product from Andante Dairyopens in a new tab, Charles Chocolatesopens in a new tab and Nicasio Valley Cheeseopens in a new tab. The cheese counter is overseen by trained cheesemongers who can offer recommendations for any occasion.
- Curated grocery section filled with exclusive brand favorites and products from local suppliers, including raw honey from Small Beesopens in a new tab, light, medium and dark roasts from Coffee & Water Labopens in a new tab and fermented almonds and cashews from Philosopher Foodsopens in a new tab.
- Seafood counter providing expert fishmonger service, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meal solutions, and a variety of local items from suppliers, including The Santa Barbara Smokehouseopens in a new tab and Tsar Nicoulaiopens in a new tab. All offerings are either sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed.
- Full-service meat counter, with animal-welfare-certified selections and expert butchers available to cut steaks and poultry to order. Features include made-in-house fresh sausage, marinated and seasoned meats for quick and easy meals and local items from suppliers, including Eel River Organic Beefopens in a new tab, Pozzi Ranchopens in a new tab and Silva Sausage Coopens in a new tab. Animals must be raised with no antibiotics ever.
- Extensive beverage selection, including spirits, more than 500 wines and more than 330 craft beers. The department will also feature product from more than 110 local wineries and 40 local breweries, including McBride Sisters Collectionopens in a new tab, Field Recordings Wineopens in a new tab, Russian River Brewing Companyopens in a new tab, Original Pattern Brewing Coopens in a new tab. and Cellarmaker Brewing Companyopens in a new tab.
- A Prepared Foods department featuring hot food and salad bars with a rotating menu of comfort foods and seasonal options, fresh pizza by the slice or by the whole pie, a Market Sandwich venue featuring a delicious menu of gourmet sandwiches and sushi rolled fresh daily by Genjiopens in a new tab.
- Bakery department offering bread baked fresh daily as well as everyday favorites, such as Whole Foods Market’s Berry Chantilly Cake and brown butter cookies. The department also carries a wide variety of special diet items and seasonal options, including Strawberry Cherry Pistachio Crumble Pie and Mango Yuzu Chantilly Cake. Local offerings include scones and baked treats from Sconehenge Bakeryopens in a new tab and artisan breads from Firebrand Artisan Breadsopens in a new tab and Acme Bread Companyopens in a new tab.
- Wellness & Beauty department with a wide range of body care, beauty, lifestyle and supplement products. Local items include moringa powder and gummies from Kuli Kuli Foodsopens in a new tab, soy wax scented candles from Viviana Luxury Candlesopens in a new tab and skincare from Cocokindopens in a new tab.
Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, including deep discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Additionally, customers can pay in-store with their palm using Amazon One or with the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app.