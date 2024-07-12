Target Offers Big Deals to Back-to-School Shoppers

Target Corporation is rolling out more deals than ever for back-to-school and back-to-college shoppers. From 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 and the lowest priced backpack in over 10 years, for just $5, to new ways for members of the retailer’s free-to-join Target Circle program to save big, Target has consumers’ backs when it comes to shopping for back-to-school.

This season, Target is introducing new savings on top items for back-to-school and back-to-college, offering consumers both the style and value they’re looking for. Consumers can shop Target-exclusive brands like Cat & Jack, Art Class, Mondo Llama, Room Essentials and Brightroom, alongside national brand favorites like Crayola, Jansport and more. New, must-have savings include:

20-for- $20 supplies list: For the first time, Target is introducing a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 in total. The list offers 20 popular supplies – like Mondo Llama 12-pack colored pencils, up&up liquid glue, notebooks and more.

Summit Ridge Kids' $5 backpack: Target offers high-quality backpacks for just $5, ensuring all students can express themselves with a bag they love. Available in a range of colors and patterns, from solid blues and blacks to multi-colored floral designs, these backpacks provide an affordable option for students to showcase their personal style.

Thousands of back-to-college essentials under $20: From bedding and bath, to storage, kitchen and more, Target has everything college students need to prep their dorm or apartment for stylish, affordable living, like twin XL sheet sets and towel 4-packs for less than $10.

As part of the retailer’s previously announced price reductions, consumers also will experience lower prices on thousands of food and beverage items as they shop for school lunches, afterschool snacks and weeknight meals, including bread, peanut butter, produce, lunchbox snacks, crackers, fruit snacks, cookies, kids’ beverages and more.

“Getting ready for a new school year is a busy time for teachers, students and parents, so Target’s focused on making it affordable and easy for everyone,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. “With our new monthly subscription options for Target Circle 360, unbeatable deals like 20 must-have school supplies for under $20 total, a $5 backpack, and an app feature that makes shopping for school supplies easier than ever, Target’s taking the stress out of the season so families can focus on the excitement of a new school year.”

Earlier this year, Target reintroduced its new Target Circle program, including the free-to-join Target Circle and the paid Target Circle 360 subscription. This back-to-school and back-to-college season, Target Circle is the key to unlocking even more savings, including: