TinyFish Launches With $47 Million

PALO ALTO — TinyFish, an enterprise web agent infrastructure company, has launched with $47 million in funding led by ICONIQ to transform complex business operations with enterprise web agents. Purpose-built TinyFish enterprise web agents are already in production at unmatched scale at Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprise brands across industries including hospitality, transportation, and e-commerce.

TinyFish’s enterprise web agents are designed to operate with the scale, reliability, and compliance required by the world’s largest organizations and global brands. Powered by the company’s patented infrastructure that learns, adapts, and scales, TinyFish agents execute complete workflows mapped to measurable business outcomes, from pricing and inventory tracking to real-time market intelligence, across thousands of platforms simultaneously.

“TinyFish’s platform manages web interaction complexity at scale,” said Abhi Shah, Director of Data Science, DoorDash. Beyond DoorDash, TinyFish powers high-stakes workflows in hospitality, e-commerce, and marketplaces, helping enterprises capture shifting web data, act faster, and turn constant change into measurable outcomes.

TinyFish Enterprise Web Agents are already deployed in high-volume, mission-critical environments:

Hospitality: For Google, TinyFish agents aggregate inventory from thousands of hotels in Japan so it is available to consumers for search and booking through Google’s hotel search. This inventory was previously inaccessible to Google’s search aggregator due to the underlying infrastructure of many hotel booking systems. With TinyFish agents, this information is fully accessible without requiring hotels to overhaul and update their IT systems.

Transportation: A leading rideshare company uses TinyFish to collect millions of pricing variables every month, enabling dynamic market adjustments in near real time.

E-commerce: Global brands track competitor pricing, monitor inventory shifts, and capture promotional data across thousands of retail sites simultaneously.

In total, TinyFish operates hundreds of thousands of enterprise web agents, performing millions of operations each month for Fortune 500 companies and high-growth enterprises.

“Today’s web stretches across thousands of platforms and billions of pages, but companies can’t fully tap its potential because the work needed to create business value at scale is complex, manual, and limited by human capacity,” said Sudheesh Nair, co-founder and CEO, TinyFish. “Helping those companies get more value from the web isn’t about automating low-value tasks. It’s about amplifying the high-value, outcome-driven processes that require human-like interaction at scale. TinyFish’s enterprise web agents make that possible, delivering the scale, precision, and security global organizations need to operate seamlessly across the modern web.”