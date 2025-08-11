NVIDIA to Announce Earnings on August 27

NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 27, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended July 27, 2025.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com . The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its second-quarter results from Colette Kress, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

NVIDIA is the most valuable company in the world with a market capitalization of over $4 trillion.