Lyric Sings With $43.5 Million Round

SUNNYVALE — Lyric, an AI-powered platform transforming supply chain decision making, has raised $43.5 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from Primary Venture Partners, Permanent Capital Ventures, VMG Partners, PSP Growth and NewBuild Venture Capital.

Lyric says its revenue has grown 500% since emerging from stealth 18 months ago, with enterprise adoption now spanning Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries.

Supply chain teams are under growing pressure to make faster, smarter decisions, but many are held back by rigid tools that simply can’t keep up. As Gartner notes, “today, many of the activities associated with data, including preparation, transformation, pattern identification, model development and sharing insights with others, lack augmentation and automation. While demands for more analytics-enabled and near-real-time decision making remain high, technical hurdles and data quality concerns limit user adoption and opportunities to drive business outcomes from these solutions.”*

To address this challenge, Lyric built Lyric Studio, a composable platform designed from the start to give customers the power to tailor decision-making intelligence to their unique needs. With seamless data integration, a rich library of algorithms, an intuitive workflow builder, and a built-in experience layer, Lyric puts advanced science in the hands of business users faster, easier, and with precision. It helps teams move quickly and make better decisions across modeling, planning, and frontier use cases.

“We chose Lyric as our next-generation supply chain design platform after thorough assessment of multiple considerations. Within a brief period, we are already expanding our capabilities into many unique use cases with the speed and agility to meet our strategic objectives. Lyric’s algorithmic horsepower and talented technical team are exceptional,” said Natesh Rao, Supply Chain Leader at Mondelēz International.

The new capital will accelerate Lyric’s product roadmap, expand its library of reusable supply chain logic, and deepen its AI-driven capabilities for experimentation, simulation, and automation. The company will also invest in customer success, onboarding, and community programs as it scales platform access for global supply chain teams.

“This investment is more than a milestone; it is a signal,” said Ganesh Ramakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Lyric. “Supply chains today are too complex and volatile for static software. Leaders need platforms that adapt to them, not the other way around. We are proud to be building the next generation of supply chain infrastructure.”