Average Salary for Computer Science Master’s Grads Nears 100K

Graduates in the Class of 2020 with computer and information sciences degrees received the highest average starting salaries at the advanced degree levels, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) Summer 2021 Salary Survey report.

Graduates earning master’s degrees in the computer and information sciences discipline received an average starting salary of $99,268—the highest average starting salary at the master’s degree level. (See Figure 1.) Those earning a doctorate in this discipline exceeded that with an average of $130,072, placing them at the top among doctoral degree graduates. (See Figure 2.)

When these salaries are compared to the average starting salary for graduates earning bachelor’s degrees ($80,477) in the computer and information sciences discipline, the value of going on for advanced degrees is clear. The average starting salary for master’s graduates in this discipline is 23.4% higher than that of their bachelor’s counterparts; the differential swells to 61.6% when comparing the starting salaries of bachelor’s and doctoral graduates.

The Summer 2021 Salary Survey report provides actual starting salaries and serves as the final salary report for the college Class of 2020. The figures reported are for base salaries only and do not include bonuses, commissions, fringe benefits, or overtime rates. Data were gathered from Class of 2020 graduates through December 31, 2020, and reported to NACE through May 15, 2021. The salary data presented here were reported to NACE through its national Class of 2020 First-Destination Survey and are based on the 249 schools that provided salary data by specific program or major.

Figure 1: Average starting salaries by discipline, master’s degrees (minimum of 100 responses)

BROAD CATEGORY NUMBER OF RESPONSES AVERAGE STARTING SALARY Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services 1,814 $99,268 Engineering 2,846 $90,963 Engineering Technologies 324 $83,686 Transportation and Materials Moving 133 $82,769 Mathematics and Statistics 284 $80,786 Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services 6,010 $76,996 Health Professions and Related Programs 3,216 $72,950 Biological and Biomedical Sciences 582 $71,031 Social Sciences 389 $62,185 Physical Sciences 151 $61,942 Source: Summer 2021 Salary Survey, National Association of Colleges and Employers

Figure 2: Average starting salaries by discipline, doctoral degrees (minimum of 100 responses)