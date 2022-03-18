Instacart to Offer Shoppable Recipes on TikTok

Instacart has teamed up with TikTok, one of the leading social networks, to launch Shoppable Recipes – a new product integration that will allow food creators to make their recipes shoppable via Instacart delivery.

Shoppable Recipes will also be found on Buzzfeed’s Tasty app, as well on Hearst Magazines’ properties like Delish, Good Housekeeping, and more. Shoppable Recipes will use Instacart’s immense grocery catalog with real-time AI-driven modeling to find in-stock items and available Shoppers to get them delivered quickly.

By making popular recipes from destinations like TikTok and Hearst Magazines’ Delish easily shoppable in a few taps, Instacart says it is helping people put that passion into action by picking up a few items from their favorite local store so they can create exciting new meals. The company is hoping to expand customer purchases beyond the weekly grocery shop or late-night cravings, and meeting people when food inspiration strikes and they want to discover new meals and cooking experiences.

On TikTok, the integration is powered by TikTok’s Jump program, and makes Instacart the first grocery delivery platform to integrate with the program. Viewers of these videos can add all the required ingredients to their Instacart cart in a few taps. Creators using the Jump functionality are encouraged to include #CartIt in their videos to support viewer discovery of shoppable recipe content. Instacart hopes to gradually roll out the pilot Jump to more TikTok creators, and in the coming months, creators will also be able to create and link to their own custom Shoppable Recipe content.

Instacart will also kick off a partnership with Hearst Magazines’ main food and recipe properties including The Pioneer Woman, Good Housekeeping, Country Living, and Delish, whose online presence is home to one of the most passionate food culture communities on the internet, amassing close to 56 million page views on their recipe content every month. As part of the partnership, Hearst will integrate Shoppable Recipe buttons onto all of their own recipe content on Delish.com, ThePioneerWoman.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, and CountryLiving.com, allowing at-home cooks to add all the necessary ingredients to their Instacart cart, place an Instacart order, and get cooking.

Instacart is the nation’s leading supermarket delivery service and serves over 65,000 stores in 5,500 cities in North America.