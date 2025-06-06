Voxel Secures $44 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Voxel , an AI company specializing in workplace safety and risk, has raised $44 million in Series B funding led by NewRoad Capital Partners with participation from current investors Eclipse, Rite Hite, Tokio Marine, and MTech as well as HG Ventures and Whitestone. This round brings the company’s total funding of $61 million to date.

Voxel plans to use the funding to accelerate R&D and deepen its AI capabilities—enhancing real-time computer vision models and expanding data insights. The company will also invest in growing its team of industry experts to ensure Voxel’s customers don’t just benefit from cutting-edge AI solutions, but also decades of applied experience in industrial environments.

Despite most companies having a heavy focus on improving safety, 2.78 million workers lose their lives every year to work-related incidents globally—a stark reminder that traditional safety approaches fall short. Voxel helps organizations prevent accidents before they happen by identifying potential hazards and unsafe behaviors in real-time, enabling supervisors and safety managers to take immediate action. By integrating directly with existing security cameras to detect unsafe behaviors and operational inefficiencies autonomously, Voxel makes proactive prevention possible at scale.

“We’re developing AI to support the workers performing demanding jobs day in and day out—on warehouse floors, in factories, in ports–really any industrial environment,” said Vernon O’Donnell, CEO of Voxel. “Leaders don’t need more dashboards or things to do on a daily basis: They need tools that drive action, improve training, and keep teams protected in a way that is part of their daily workflow. Our deep commitment to understanding our customers’ operations is why they see up to an 80% reduction in high-risk behaviors just months after deployment.”

Deployed by companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Americold, AGI, Port of Virginia, and Berry Global, Voxel is becoming the trusted partner for leading enterprises across logistics, retail, warehousing, and manufacturing. Beyond best-in-class AI, Voxel’s safety platform consolidates AI-generated insights, giving teams clear visibility into emerging risks. This allows safety, operations, and HR professionals to address issues before they result in injuries—fundamentally shifting workplace safety from reactive response to proactive prevention.

Voxel has reported strong performance across key areas of the business:

Financial Performance: 147% year-over-year revenue growth with 202% net revenue retention;

147% year-over-year revenue growth with 202% net revenue retention; Customer Impact: 91% reduction in recordable injuries, with one site saving over $2.2M in direct costs over a 2-year period; and

91% reduction in recordable injuries, with one site saving over in direct costs over a 2-year period; and Market Adoption: Expansion across retail, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, with five new Fortune 500 clients in Q1 2025.

“Voxel is solving a problem every operator understands—how to keep people safe while running complex, high-velocity environments,” said Chris Sultemeier, Operating Partner at NewRoad Capital Partners and former EVP of Logistics at Walmart. “Their platform brings real-time visibility to the places it’s been missing for too long. The team has built something that works, and the market is ready for it.”

“Voxel has fundamentally shifted how we think about safety and operations. With real-time insights, we’re not just reacting to incidents—we’re preventing them. It’s helped us build a stronger safety culture while driving meaningful efficiency gains. Voxel isn’t just a vendor—they’re our AI partner, and our partner for the future,” said Drew Kofeldt, Chief Safety Officer, AGI.