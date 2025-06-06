News

Man Charged With 14 Counts of Retail Theft

San Francisco, CA – The District Attorney’s Office announced  that Neil Peck (51), has been charged in connection to burglary and attempted grand theft incident at a retail store on the 700-block of Mission Street from October 7, 2024, to May 22, 2025. Mr. Peck was arraigned on June 4, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mr. Peck is charged with 14 counts of shoplifting with priors (PC 666.1(a)(1)/459.5(a)), one count of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), one count of grand theft of personal property (PC 487(a)), and one count of commercial shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)).

According to court documents, Mr. Peck was arrested on May 23, 2025. He allegedly stole over $1,400 in merchandise including toothpaste, razors, over the counter medication, hair appliances, women’s pants, and gum from the Target located on the 700 block of Mission Street.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, an astute patrol officer discovered that Mr. Peck was a suspect in dozens of other thefts from the same store and notified investigators with the SFPD Defend Against Retail Theft (DART) Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Task Force. SFPD DART investigators began investigating Mr. Peck for the prior theft incidents and were able to quickly determine that he was the suspect in 16 additional incidents from October 7, 2024, to May 22, 2025. The total loss for all of the incidents including the May 23, 2025, incident totaled nearly $8,000.

Prosecutors moved to have Mr. Peck detained pending trial because of the flight risk he poses. The court detained Mr. Peck without prejudice and he remains in custody at this time.

