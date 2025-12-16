Sequoia Leads $140 Million Round in Fal

SAN FRANCISCO — Fal, a real-time generative-media platform powering the next decade of AI-driven content, has scored a $140 million Series D financing. The round is led by Sequoia, with significant participation from Kleiner Perkins and new investment from NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm, and Alkeon Capital. The round also includes continued support from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Kindred Ventures, Meritech, Bessemer Venture Partners, Notable Capital, Shopify Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and others.

This is fal’s third fundraise in 2025—following its Series B and Series C—each driven by surging, usage-based demand rather than runway needs. It signals that fal has moved well beyond product–market fit and is now in a period of rapid growth and acceleration, building the foundational platform for the entire generative media space at a time when generative media is one of the fastest growing areas in AI.

“Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins and NVentures joining fal is a powerful signal about where generative media is heading—and who is going to define it,” said Burkay Gur, co-founder and CEO of fal. “Developers and enterprises are building entirely new categories of applications around real-time, personalized, generative content. fal is the infrastructure that makes that possible at global scale.”

The financing follows fal’s $125 million Series C announced in July 2025. At that time, the company had more than tripled its revenue since 2024 and surpassed 2+ million developers using the platform.

“fal’s momentum has been undeniable—developers and enterprises kept telling us they were the platform to use for creating media with AI,” said Sonya Huang, Partner at Sequoia. “As inference is one of the largest technology markets and video its most demanding slice, fal’s speed, model selection, and workflow and collaboration features position them to define the category. We’re proud to back a team enabling high‑quality, AI‑generated video at scale.”

Fal is a leading platform for real-time generative media, offering cutting-edge inference solutions for AI-powered video, image, 3D, and audio applications. The company partners with enterprises, research labs, and developers worldwide to accelerate the future of real-time generative AI content creation.