Bessemer Leads $15 Million Round in Brisk Teaching

SAN FRANCISCO — Brisk Teaching, an AI teaching and learning agent for K-12 schools, announced the close of its $15 million Series A funding round. Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from previous investors Owl Ventures, South Park Commons, and Springbank Collective, the funding will accelerate Brisk’s evolution from a suite of AI-powered tools into a classroom agent that leverages its position in the browser to understand student and teacher needs to drive high-quality instruction and learning. With one million educators in over 100 countries already using Brisk, the company will leverage this investment to expand its reach, combat teacher burnout, and provide much-needed personalized student support.

In the midst of a historic teacher shortage caused by burnout, Brisk is transforming classroom instruction with its AI-driven extension that seamlessly integrates into educators’ workflows while providing individualized support for students. By unifying traditionally separate teaching tasks like resource creation, tutoring, and grading, Brisk leverages compounding feedback loops to personalize content and save K-12 educators up to 10 hours per week.

“Across every industry, generative AI will automate most digital work in the next decade. In education, this shift will be uniquely positive, freeing teachers to focus on what matters most: building authentic relationships with students,” said Arman Jaffer, Founder of Brisk Teaching. “The challenge is the fragmentation of legacy classroom tools. By living on top of existing apps, Brisk is tackling this fragmentation and unifying workflows while building toward our larger vision: replacing legacy categories with an AI-native edtech stack that enables true end-to-end automation.”

Since announcing a $5M Seed round in September 2024, Brisk has expanded its user base five-fold, becoming one of the most widely adopted education platforms in K-12 schools. In just a year, Brisk has partnered with over 2,000 schools while putting student privacy and security front and center.

Rachel Yurk, CTO at Pewaukee School District, a current Brisk partner, explains, “I’ve reviewed hundreds of edtech applications, and Brisk stands out due to the safeguards put in place to protect student data; this was confirmed to us by the numerous organizations that have recognized Brisk’s privacy measures, including the Student Privacy Pledge and Common Sense Media.”

With this funding, Brisk Teaching will invest in product development to empower students, teachers, and administrators to personalize Brisk to meet their needs.

“What got us really excited is that teachers and students absolutely love using Brisk—and the team is building on this momentum to create something much bigger: an AI ecosystem that will replace the fragmented, outdated tools that have held back innovation in education,” said Kent Bennett, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.