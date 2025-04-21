Kenzo Security Emerges From Stealth Mode

SAN FRANCISCO — Kenzo Security has emerged from stealth after 18 months with $4.5 million in funding from The General Partnership and Michael Coates (former CISO of Mozilla and Twitter). Its Agentic AI Security Operations Platform is purpose-built to help CISOs and security teams do more with less while actually reducing risk.

Kenzo was founded by Harish Singh and Partha Naidu. Harish is a repeat founder and founding engineer behind successful security startups like Lacework and E8 Security, and one of the original minds behind the patented Polygraph technology that redefined cloud security. Partha, a former U.S. Air Force cyber operations leader, later led security product development at Datadog and CrowdStrike, helping shape the next generation of cloud security solutions. Together, they saw the need for a data-driven approach to security operations, going beyond alert triage and addressing real challenges security teams face daily.

“Every security team is trying to figure out how to leverage AI, but most tools simply wrap LLMs around Tier 1 alert handling,” said Harish Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Kenzo. “Kenzo takes a fundamentally different approach. We’ve built a true platform—not a chatbot— powered by a swarm of specialized agents working together to investigate threats, deploy and tune detections, hunt proactively, and prioritize response in real time.”

At its core, the Kenzo platform deploys a network of domain-specific AI agents trained to handle key functions of the security operations lifecycle. These agents collaborate autonomously on a proprietary data mesh that enables fast, deep, and contextual analysis across an organization’s entire environment with minimal human input.

While many startups are racing to wrap generic AI agents from OpenAI, Anthropic, or Gemini around basic alert triage, these tools are not optimized for the depth and nuance required in security operations. Autonomous SOCs built on open-source models often become commodities capable of closing alerts, but not reducing risk.

“We invested in Kenzo because they’re solving a real pain point with real technical depth,” said Dan Portillo, co-founder and managing partner at The General Partnership. “The AI SOC Analyst is becoming a commodity. Kenzo’s data-driven, multi-agent approach is what security teams actually need to reduce risk at scale.”

Kenzo’s platform uses a swarm of purpose-built AI agents trained for specific security functions and deployed on a proprietary data mesh architecture. This enables deep collaboration across agents, more consistent and accurate outcomes, and ultimately delivers what security teams need most: meaningful risk reduction at scale.