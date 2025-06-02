News

Police Arrest Burglar With Help of Drone and K-9

Fremont Police arrested a burglary suspect who was captured with the aid of a drone and K-9 unit.
On May 19, 2025, at approximately 7:22 p.m., Fremont PD Officers responded to the report of a residential burglary in progress on the 38000 block of Fremont Boulevard. A witness observed a male subject break into a residential unit through the front door. Officers arrived on scene and quickly surrounded the residence. An officer launched an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) above the residence to view the surrounding area.
Using a loudspeaker, an officer made several announcements telling the suspect to exit the residence. Initially, there was no response from inside the residence, but the suspect eventually fled to the rear. The UAV pilot saw the suspect run from the residence and provided officers with real-time information on his location. The suspect ultimately stopped running and hid in a field of tall grass near the residence. A team of officers attempted to convince the suspect to come out from his hiding place and surrender, but the suspect refused. When the suspect was seen trying to light the tall grass on fire, a police K-9 was used to take the suspect into custody.
The suspect, identified as Michael Bullock (38 years old, out of Fremont), was arrested for Penal Code 459 – Residential burglary, Penal Code 664/451(d) – Attempted arson, and Penal Code 148(a)(1) – Resisting, Obstructing, or Delaying a Peace Officer. Additionally, Bullock was arrested for a felony warrant for robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bullock was booked into Santa Rita Jail.
