Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay to Host California Michelin Guide Ceremony

The San Francisco Peninsula – the region’s Travel & Tourism Board – will host California’s 2024 MICHELIN Guide Ceremony in Half Moon Bay on Monday, August 5, at The Ritz-Carlton. The annual MICHELIN Guide selection of California restaurants will be announced and celebrated at the event, with accomplished chefs from across the state in attendance, along with global media.

“We are deeply honored that our organization and the iconic Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay have been selected to host such a prestigious culinary event,” said John Hutar, President and CEO of The San Francisco Peninsula. “There’s no time like the present to explore the Peninsula’s world-class culinary scene. In one of the nation’s most diverse counties and with so many cultures proudly calling the Peninsula their home – we are a melting pot of exciting food culture. From over 17 MICHELIN-recognized restaurants to locally loved and family-owned dining establishments, we take great pride in celebrating fantastic food and multi-cultural experiences.”

The San Francisco Peninsula boasts an exceptional culinary scene, offering an unparalleled experience for epicurean enthusiasts. With over 50 working farms and thriving bay harbors offering seafood fresh off the dock at all times of the year, the region is known for its vibrant array of farm-to-table and fusion cuisine set against a stunning backdrop of ocean, redwoods and history.

The MICHELIN Guide continuously monitors the development of culinary destinations worldwide. This independent publication is produced by anonymous MICHELIN inspectors who have applied the following five criteria for over a century when assessing a restaurant: 1) quality of products; 2) harmony of flavors; 3) mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the chef’s personality reflected in the cuisine; and 5) consistency across visits (each restaurant is inspected multiple times a year) and throughout the entire menu.

“Our famously anonymous inspectors are eager to celebrate and share the selection of restaurants for 2024, and we look forward to toasting with the chefs and restaurant teams to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “California continues to showcase an impressive gastronomy scene with international influences and outstanding cuisine.”