Neuron Factory Lands $6 Million in Seed Funding

REDWOOD CITY — Neuron Factory, an AI startup dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry through cutting-edge AI software, announced a $6 million seed funding round and a strategic partnership with Cordeel Group, one of Europe’s premier one-stop partners for the complete construction process.

Neuron Factory’s AI coworker platform is powered by a proprietary enterprise task graph—a dynamic system that maps tasks, roles, and knowledge across an organization. This enables AI agents to operate intelligently within complex construction environments, supporting real-time coordination, task delegation, and decision-making. In an industry that relies on a complex web of discrete legacy tools, the company believes that agentic AI coworkers that orchestrate context-specific agents and allow teams at work to focus on their areas of expertise will improve efficiency throughout every phase of the construction process.

Neuron Factory was founded by a seasoned team of technology leaders: Zaid Kahn, formerly Vice President of Engineering at Microsoft; Salil Pandit, former Chief Product & Technology Officer at PrimaryBid and Engineering Lead at Waymo; and Tom De Raedt, founder of Escher Cloud. Their combined expertise spans AI systems, model training, and datacenter infrastructure—now focused on revolutionizing enterprise work in construction.

The company also announced $6 million in seed funding in an over-subscribed round, from Activant Capital, Colle Capital, Karman Ventures, Punch Capital and strategic investors including Filip Cordeel, Chairman of Cordeel Group.

“Construction stands as one of the largest and most intricate global industries—yet it remains largely untouched by the transformative power of real AI,” said Zaid Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Neuron Factory. “We’re proud to partner with Cordeel Group, a company that shares our belief in the transformative power of AI. Cordeel’s leadership and vision are helping shape the future of construction, and we’re excited to support their journey with our AI coworker platform.”

As the first construction company to pilot Neuron Factory’s AI coworker platform, Cordeel is reinforcing its commitment to delivering faster project timelines, higher returns for customers, and a more sustainable construction environment. The AI platform, designed to integrate seamlessly with existing construction workflows, will help Cordeel accelerate project execution, optimize resource use, and lay the groundwork for a new era of data-driven, transparent construction.

“At Cordeel Group, innovation is not just a strategy—it’s a catalyst for meaningful change and a reflection of our deeper purpose to build a more sustainable world for people and planet,” said Pascale Van Damme, CEO of Cordeel Group. “This partnership is a powerful step forward in our mission to transform the construction industry into a connected, intelligent, and regenerative ecosystem. By embracing AI, we’re not just enhancing our operations—we’re empowering our people, strengthening collaboration across the value chain, and creating the data foundation for transparent, traceable building passports that serve the EU’s climate goals. Together with Neuron Factory, we are shaping a future where innovation serves society, and where progress is measured not only in efficiency, but in the lasting value we create for generations to come.”