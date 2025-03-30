New Chick-fil-A Opening in Antioch

ANTIOCH, CA – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving guests in Antioch on Thursday, April 3 at 6:30 a.m. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Evan Hawthorne to serve as the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Antioch at Lone Tree Way. The new restaurant will bring 100 jobs to the community.

To celebrate the restaurant moo-ving into town, Hawthorne and his team are inviting the community to show off their cow spots at the restaurant on opening day for one free entrée!

Guests who dress in cow attire on opening day can redeem the offer of one free entrée inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru. Breakfast offer options are a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill or 4-ct Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis. Lunch/dinner offer options are Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 8-ct Grilled Nuggets and a 5-ct Nugget Kid’s Meal for kids. The offer is limited to one per person in cow attire, per day, while supplies last. Customizations are not available for this offer and no purchase is necessary.

Whether it’s a full cow suit or a simple cow-spotted accessory, Guests of all ages are encouraged to join the fun. The celebration takes place on opening day, offering the community a chance to celebrate the iconic Chick-fil-A Cows seen in TV commercials and on billboards. Guests dressed in cow attire can redeem the offer of one free entrée inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Located at 5705 Lone Tree Way, Chick-fil-A Antioch at Lone Tree Way will serve Guests Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out.

“Chick-fil-A holds a special place in my family’s heart, and I am forever grateful to my father-in-law for introducing me to the brand – it has truly changed my life” said Hawthorne. As we open our doors in Antioch, my goal is to make a meaningful impact by bringing our community together through service and care. I look forward to mentoring future generations while serving great food with genuine hospitality.” Evan started his journey with Chick-fil-A as a Team Member at his father-in-law’s restaurant in Fremont, CA and advanced to General Manager. Today, he is thrilled to become the local Owner-Operator of the first Chick-fil-A in Antioch – a dream nearly eight years in the making.