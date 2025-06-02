ClickHouse Clicks With $350 Million Series C Round

SAN FRANCISCO — ClickHouse, Inc., a provider of real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML, has raised $350 million in Series C financing. The round was led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from new investors BOND, IVP, Battery Ventures, and Bessemer Venture Partners, as well as existing investors including Index Ventures, Lightspeed, GIC, Benchmark, Coatue, FirstMark, and Nebius. The company now has raised total funding of over $650 million.

[Photo above: ClickHouse Founders – Aaron Katz, Yury Izrailevsky, Alexey Milovidov]

This combined funding will be used to scale product development, support global expansion, and deepen partnerships with customers and technology providers building the next wave of AI-native applications. In addition to this financing, ClickHouse has secured a $100 million credit facility led by Stifel and Goldman Sachs.

The company reports that it grew over 300% during the past year and now serves over 2,000 customers across a range of industries from fintech and transportation to consumer and healthcare. New customers include Anthropic, Tesla, and Argentina’s Mercado Libre, among others. They join companies such as Sony, Meta, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lyft, and Instacart, as well as AI innovators Sierra, Poolside, Weights & Bases, Langchain, and more.

“As AI agents proliferate across data-driven applications, observability, data infrastructure, and beyond, the demand for agent-facing databases like ClickHouse has reached an inflection point. The future of analytics isn’t just dashboards. It’s intelligent agents that interpret data, trigger workflows, and power real-time decisions,” said Aaron Katz, CEO of ClickHouse. “But AI is just one driver. We designed and built ClickHouse from day one to support a broad spectrum of real-time data applications across industries, and our momentum reflects that enterprises are hungry for a platform that can keep up with their scaling ambitions.”

“We invested in ClickHouse because they’re solving one of the most important infrastructure challenges of this era of AI and agents: enabling real-time data platforms that can support both traditional analytics and the growing demands of AI-native workloads,” said Ethan Choi, Partner at Khosla Ventures. “As AI reshapes every industry, the ability to deliver fast, scalable, and cost-efficient analytics is becoming foundational, ClickHouse is poised to become the default engine for next-generation intelligent data products.”

The market traction around ClickHouse is rooted in a fundamental shift: enterprises are no longer just building dashboards or batch reports—they are building real-time, intelligent data platforms that must serve both human and AI agents. Since AI agents can generate queries much faster and at a higher rate than human analysts, agent-facing databases must support low-latency, interactive analytical queries at an increasingly high throughput.

ClickHouse was designed from the ground up to meet this demand. Its high-performance, columnar storage engine enables interactive, analytical queries across massive datasets with minimal latency—perfect for powering AI and ML applications, real-time analytics, cloud data warehousing, and observability workloads.