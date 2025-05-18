Samaya AI Scores $43.5 Million

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Samaya AI, an expert artificial intelligence platform for financial services, has scored $43.5 million in financing, led by NEA (New Enterprise Associates), with participation from leaders in technology and financial services, including Eric Schmidt (former CEO of Google), Yann LeCun (AI Turing Award winner), David Siegel (Co-founder Two Sigma), and Marty Chavez (Vice Chair Sixth Street), among others. The funds will be used to support Samaya’s product development and market expansion.

Samaya develops a suite of expert AI agents designed and trained for complex financial workflows, from investment research to client advisory and deal diligence. For example, Samaya’s agents can autonomously synthesize a sector-wide investment report, create an investment presentation by reasoning over proprietary documents and provide instant answers to complex questions over millions of real-time sources — all while carefully grounding the output with cited evidence. Samaya has seen incredible market momentum with 100% month-over-month growth in usage, and counts premier financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley as customers.

“With Samaya, customers can create a personalized team of AI knowledge agents that can 1000x the output of a single analyst,” said Maithra Raghu, founder and CEO of Samaya AI. “Our users access agentic experiences that reliably deliver insights with expert level quality and no hallucinations. Samaya’s proprietary AI is designed for factuality over fluency and trained for financial expertise over generic ‘internet user’ responses. Customers can use Samaya for such tasks as distilling precise investment alpha from huge volumes of real-time information, getting instantaneous portfolio-specific insights, or creating investment memos by leveraging internal and external data.”

With the funding, Samaya is also launching its latest AI agent, Causal World Models. Previously in research preview, Causal World Models can autonomously model the entire economy and use this to carry out multi-stage grounded reasoning and provide quantitative predictions for economy-wide questions. For example, the question, “What is the impact of the tariffs on US GDP and the economy?” generates an interactive diagram, with the AI agent providing qualitative factors and citing predictions and quantitative projections.

“Samaya is revolutionizing decision making for financial institutions with an AI platform that transforms how work gets done and supercharges research and analysis,” said Tiffany Luck, Partner at NEA. “We are thrilled to partner with Samaya as they build the leading AI for financial services, and we believe that Samaya has the potential to radically disrupt how all companies approach knowledge work.”

“Samaya AI is reinventing how financial experts interact with information. Their AI agents reason through massive volumes of real-time data to deliver high-precision insights, streamlining workflows like synthesizing market-wide trends, identifying comps for deal due diligence, and generating detailed sector reports in ways generic AI assistants can’t. This is redefining how AI can partner with financial services,” said Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google.

“We’re excited to partner with Samaya across all divisions of our Institutional Securities Group, and leverage Samaya’s cutting-edge AI to power the creation of actionable insights from both our extensive Research library as well as external sources, enhancing our ability to provide world class analysis to our clients,” said Katy Huberty, Global Director of Research, Morgan Stanley.