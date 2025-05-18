News

Affirm Inks Deal With Costco.com

SAN FRANCISCO —  Affirm, a leading buy now pay later financial network, has inked a multi-year partnership with Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Costco is the world’s third-largest retailer and has named Affirm as a pay-over-time provider for Costco.com in the U.S. Costco members now shopping online can use Affirm at checkout to pay over time without any late or hidden fees.

Consumers spent approximately $250 billion stocking up on everyday essentials and investing in big-ticket items at Costco warehouses and online in fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 1, 2024. Now, after going through a quick, real-time eligibility check, approved Costco members can choose from Affirm’s personalized monthly payment plans for purchases ranging from $500 to $17,500. These plans feature transparent pricing and credit offers—including APR discounts.

“As summer approaches, we’re seeing more consumers turn to Affirm to prepare for the season ahead—whether it’s outdoor entertaining essentials, like a new barbecue or patio furniture, a storage shed, or a new set of appliances,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “Costco members in particular know the value of planning ahead and buying in bulk. We’re excited to offer them an alternative to traditional credit, helping them confidently manage their spending on larger purchases without hidden fees.”

