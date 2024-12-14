Cisco Signs 5 1/2 Year Agreement With MGM Resorts

SAN JOSE and LAS VEGAS — Cisco and MGM Resorts International announced that the companies have signed a Whole Portfolio Agreement (WPA), empowering MGM Resorts with the majority of Cisco’s software portfolio. This includes cybersecurity, software defined networking, software defined-WAN, digital experience assurance, full-stack observability, data center and services. This agreement spans 5.5 years, benefiting guests and employees across all of MGM Resorts’ properties.

MGM Resorts operates some of the most famous resorts and casinos in the world including MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The agreement will enable the automation of MGM Resort’s network. This will pave the way for future location services and next-generation machine learning applications in the gaming and hospitality industry, unlocking new channels of guest engagement. Additionally, Cisco technology will ensure uptime and security—essential for the delivery of exceptional guest experiences in its 24/7 operations.

“Guests expect world-class hospitality from MGM Resorts, and technology helps us deliver,” said Branden Newman, Chief Technology Officer, MGM Resorts International. “The new agreement with Cisco will give our employees the technology, speed and agility they need as we continue to deliver amazing guest experiences at all MGM Resorts’ destinations.”

Cisco and MGM Resorts’ relationship dates back many years, with Cisco technology playing an integral role in MGM Resorts’ operations.

The WPA strengthens this relationship. Together, the companies will ensure MGM Resorts’ employees have secure access to all applications so they can continue to transform the business. Additionally, the deployment supports MGM Resorts’ sustainability goals as Cisco’s portfolio can be used to reduce emissions, improve resource efficiency and enable more circular business models.

“At Cisco, we securely connect everything to make anything possible,” said Scott Herren, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Cisco. “We are excited to continue our partnership with MGM Resorts in this next phase of their digital transformation. With decades of technology and expertise, Cisco aims to help MGM Resorts navigate into the future and simplify processes to drive innovation at scale.”

“As the lead Cisco partner on this WPA, we look forward to delivering the outcomes expected by MGM Resorts as part of its digital transformation plans,” added Marco Mohajer, President, Technologent. “Equipped with data from across the business, we can predict and proactively address MGM Resorts’ technology and communication needs to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”