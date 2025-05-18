News

Intersect Power Opens New Headquarters in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor Daniel Lurie and clean energy company Intersect Power, LLC announced the company’s new headquarters at 140 New Montgomery in downtown San Francisco, marking another step in downtown’s comeback and underscoring the city’s dominance as a global innovation hub and technology leader.

To continue this dominance, Mayor Lurie has been working to accelerate downtown’s recovery and make San Francisco the best place to do business, including in clean energy and climate innovation. In February, he established a permanent San Francisco Police Department Hospitality Zone Task Force to keep downtown neighborhoods safe 365 days a year, while proposing new state legislation to support nightlife by creating more liquor licenses to encourage the opening of new bars and restaurants. Mayor Lurie has championed entertainment zones—recently signing legislation to designate a new one in the Castro District and advancing legislation to establish five more. In April, the mayor announced three new pop-ups downtown through the expansion of Vacant to Vibrant, a critical public-private partnership bringing new businesses to formerly vacant properties.

“Whether you’re a housing developer, a startup founder, or a global company—if you’ve got a vision, we want you to build it here,” said Mayor Lurie. “San Francisco is the place to be for the companies driving the future of climate innovation, and I am thrilled to welcome Intersect Power and their new headquarters to downtown San Francisco. Our administration is working every day to provide safe, clean streets downtown and create the conditions for companies big or small to thrive in our city.”

Intersect’s new headquarters marks yet another investment in San Francisco by a clean energy company. During last month’s Climate Week, which drew more than 30,000 attendees and 1,000 organizations to San Francisco, Mayor Lurie joined It’s Electric in launching the city’s first curbside EV charging stations. Similarly, in April, the mayor and Redwood Materials, a lithium-ion battery recycling and production company, announced the company’s new research and development facility at 100 Hooper. In March, Revel opened its first West Coast charging station in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The new headquarters will provide purpose-built opportunities for employees to gather and collaborate. The company will occupy 12,000 square feet, covering a full floor in the historic Pembroke property at 140 New Montgomery [photo above]. The building has been a symbol of technology and connection from its construction 100 years ago as the headquarters of one of the country’s first telecommunications companies to its role today as a hub for innovative businesses.

“As the digital landscape undergoes a profound transformation, driven by the immense potential of AI, San Francisco remains the undeniable epicenter of that progress,” said Sheldon Kimber, CEO and Founder of Intersect Power. “The city continues to be a magnet for innovators and builders at the intersection of digitization, electrification and decarbonization and Intersect Power is proud to be a part of that ecosystem.”

With San Francisco’s robust venture capital funding—the Bay Area has 57% of the U.S. total—and rapidly expanding AI sector, Intersect is well-positioned to help the city’s growing AI companies meet both their climate goals and energy needs.

Intersect has grown exponentially as it moves forward in building AI data centers with a “power-first” approach that co-locates data centers with power generation. With a combination of wind, solar, battery storage, and flexible gas generation, the company can provide the speed, scale, reliability, and cost that data center customers require.

As approximately a quarter of Intersect employees are based in the Bay Area, San Francisco has served as a main destination and meeting point for the company’s quarterly co-working team weeks, bringing together employees from across North America.

