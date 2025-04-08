Plug and Play Welcomes Over 150 Startups to Silicon Valley Batch

SUNNYVALE — Plug and Play, a startup innovation platform that accelerates over 2,500 startups annually, has announced its first Silicon Valley batch of 2025, welcoming over 150 startups into the program.

Selected from a highly competitive pool, these startups represent some of the most promising innovations across 15 industry-focused programs, addressing challenges in areas such as AI, fintech, insurtech, digital health, supply chain and logistics and more. Each startup was selected based on program fit, traction to date, and interest from Plug and Play’s ecosystem partners.

Throughout the 3-month program, startups will gain hands-on support from industry experts, investors, and corporate partners. The program includes mentor-led workshops, private dealflow sessions, and curated introductions designed to accelerate their business growth. Startups will also have the opportunity to secure pilots, proofs of concept, and potential investment—all without equity requirements.

“Quite frankly, this is one of the strongest batches we’ve had,” said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. “The energy in Silicon Valley is inspiring and this program gives the entrepreneurs the opportunity to move fast. These startups are solving real problems and I look forward to seeing how they grow.”

Participating programs in the Silicon Valley June 2025 batch include:

Brand & Retail

Deeptech

Energy

Enterprise & AI

Fintech

Food & Beverage

Global Overseas Acceleration & Learning

Health

Inclusive Fintech Accelerator

Insurtech

Mobility

New Materials & Packaging

Real Estate & Construction

Supply Chain & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

This batch reflects a strong presence from across the United States, with 13% of startups based in Silicon Valley and 61% from other parts of the country. The remaining 26% represent a growing international presence, with teams joining from Canada, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and several other countries. The geographic diversity highlights Plug and Play’s global footprint and its ability to attract high-potential startups from around the world.

A list of participating startups is available on the Plug and Play website .

The program will culminate at the Silicon Valley Summit, taking place June 10-12, 2025, where founders will present their solutions to an audience of investors, corporate executives, and industry leaders. The event will showcase cutting-edge innovations in over 17 industries, positioning these startups for growth in the global market.