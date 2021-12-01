Apple Stock Hits All-Time High Again

Shares in Apple hit another all-time high, climbing $5.06 to close at $165.30.

Apple maintains its lead as the most valuable company in the world with a stock market cap of $2.71 trillion. Microsoft shares declined $6.04 to close at $330.59 to remain the second most valuable company with a market cap of $2.48 trillion.

Apple stock was positive on a day where nearly every stock went down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 652 points on fears of a new Omicron Coronavirus variant spreading around the world.

For the year-to-date, Apple stock is up 27.7% and up 501% over the past five years.