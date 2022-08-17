Techstars, J.P. Morgan Launch Founder Catalyst Program in Oakland

Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, and financial services firm J.P. Morgan, open applications for their 4th Founder Catalyst Program in Oakland, CA. Similar to the successful programs in Atlanta, Washington DC, and Miami, this cohort will support 20 women and non-binary founders, with intentionality on serving the Bay Area’s LGBT+ community.

Founders in the program will receive valuable startup education, mentorship, community building, and access to the Techstars worldwide network of entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, and corporate partners. Participants will hone their entrepreneurial skills, better understand their target customers, and dig deeply into the innovative solutions they are offering.

The program will take place from October through December, 2022, in a primarily virtual, part-time format.

When reflecting on her time as a Founder Catalyst participant, Mia Cooley, Founder of xHood wrote, “The connections I made here with other women founders and LGBTQ founders was invaluable. It was truly an honor to be among the best that is to come. The intention shown from our mentors and Techstars team is inimitable. Thank you doesn’t do it justice.”

The previous three Techstars Founder Catalyst Programs in partnership with J.P. Morgan have led to nearly one thousand mentor connections, four product launches, more than eight hundred fifty thousand dollars raised, and dozens of active investor conversations. In addition, seven participants were accepted into Techstars accelerators following their completion of the program.

All women & non-binary founded, early-stage companies in the Oakland & San Francisco Bay Area are encouraged to apply today through August 31 or contact foundercatalyst@techstars.com. Early applications are prioritized.