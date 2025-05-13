NVIDIA to Help Build AI Factories in Saudi Arabia

HUMAIN, the new full AI value chain subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, the world leader in AI computing infrastructure, to drive the next wave of artificial intelligence development.

The two organizations will leverage NVIDIA platforms and expertise to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in AI, GPU cloud computing and digital transformation to drive innovation and growth worldwide.

The news comes on a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia and a $600-billion commitment by the country to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will endure for generations to come.

The partnership underscores HUMAIN’s mission to position Saudi Arabia as an international AI powerhouse — combining cutting-edge infrastructure, frontier AI models, immersive digital platforms and human capital development.

Powering AI Factories of Tomorrow

HUMAIN is making a major investment to build AI factories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts powered by several hundred thousand of NVIDIA’s most advanced GPUs over the next five years. The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking.

These hyperscale AI data centers will provide a secure foundational infrastructure for training and deploying sovereign AI models at scale, enabling industries across Saudi Arabia and worldwide to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

Unlocking the Era of Physical AI With NVIDIA Omniverse

HUMAIN will deploy the NVIDIA Omniverse platform as a multi-tenant system to drive acceleration of the new era of physical AI and robotics through simulation, optimization and operation of physical environments by new human-AI-led solutions. This will allow industries such as manufacturing, logistics and energy to create fully integrated digital twins, boosting efficiency, safety and sustainability while fast-tracking the Kingdom’s journey toward Industry 4.0.

Enabling the Kingdom’s AI Ecosystem Through Workforce Transformation

To support this transformation, HUMAIN and NVIDIA will collaborate on large-scale upskilling and training initiatives, providing thousands of Saudi citizens and developers with hands-on experience in advanced AI, simulation, robotics and digital twin technologies. This effort will contribute to building a robust national AI ecosystem and align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and digital leadership.

“AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together with HUMAIN, we are building AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realize the bold vision of the Kingdom.”

“We thank NVIDIA for their strategic partnership with the Kingdom. This collaboration with HUMAIN marks a turning point, building the AI factories of the future, unlocking compute and powering the next era of physical AI,” said His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. “This lays the groundwork for a new industrial revolution, anchored in advanced infrastructure, talent and global ambition. This is how Saudi Arabia continues to lead as a partner of choice in shaping the future of AI.”

“Our partnership with NVIDIA is a bold step forward in realizing the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead in AI and advanced digital infrastructure,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “Together, we are building the capacity, capability and a new globally enabled community to shape a future powered by intelligent technology and empowered people.”