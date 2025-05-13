Google to Build Three Nuclear Sites With Elementl Power

Elementl Power, an advanced nuclear project developer and independent power producer, announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Google to pre-position three project sites for advanced nuclear energy.

“Innovative partnerships like this are necessary to mobilize the capital required to build new nuclear projects, which are critical to deliver safe, affordable and clean baseload power and help companies advance their long-term net zero goals,” said Elementl Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Colbert. “We look forward to working with Google to execute these projects and bring safe, carbon-free, baseload electricity to the grid.”

“Google is committed to catalyzing projects that strengthen the power grids where we operate, and advanced nuclear technology provides reliable, baseload, 24/7 energy,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy, Google. “Our collaboration with Elementl Power enhances our ability to move at the speed required to meet this moment of AI and American innovation.”

As part of the agreement, Google will commit early-stage development capital to advance the development of three projects. Each project would generate at least 600 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, with the option for commercial off-take once complete. Together with Google, Elementl Power will work collaboratively with utility and regulated power partners to identify and advance new projects.

Elementl Power will continue the evaluation of potential technology, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and other project partners, while prioritizing specific sites for accelerated development.

Ryan Mills, Co-Founder and President of Elementl Power said, “My partners and I launched Elementl Power in 2022 to solve a critical industry need and serve as a catalyst for private capital formation in advanced nuclear projects. This partnership with Google represents a significant milestone in Elementl Power’s growth trajectory.”

Elementl has headquarters in Washington, DC.