Police Arrest 37 Shoplifters at Safeway, Walgreens

San Francisco Police officers assigned to Ingleside Station conducted a shoplifting sting to address Organized Retail Crimes (ORC). These operations involved coordinated efforts of uniformed and plainclothes officers who waited to arrest criminals who shoplift from retail businesses.

Safeway and Walgreens, located on the 3300 block of Mission Street and the 900 block of Geneva Street in San Francisco, were chosen for the operation due to the high number of shoplifting incidents these businesses have experienced.

Three operations were held in April 2025. These operations resulted in the arrest of 37 suspects for Organized Retail Crime and petty theft. Thirty-three adult suspects were cited and released at the scene for shoplifting (490.2(a) PC). Four adult suspects were booked at San Francisco County Jail for outstanding warrants and stay-away orders in addition to the on-view theft charges. The stolen property taken by the suspects totaled over approximately $2,500 dollars. The stolen merchandise was seized by officers during the operations and returned to the stores.

These operations have a huge impact on the retail stores in the Ingleside District and other locations throughout the city. Our officers have made dozens of ORC arrests in recent months and will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco to reduce thefts at local businesses.

Officers are conducting similar ORC operations throughout the city and making a number of arrests in other retail business locations.