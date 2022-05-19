Bravado Raises $26 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Bravado , a professional network for B2B sales, has raised $26 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global. The round included community participation from 250 Chief Revenue Officers and VPs of Sales, along with angel investors like Zynga founder Mark Pincus, Lenny Rachitsky and the Airbnb alumni syndicate, Packy McCormick, and Sahil Bloom. Existing investors Redpoint Ventures, XYZ Ventures, Freestyle Capital and Precursor all participated again. This brings the company’s total raised to $41 million.

The company has also completed its first acquisition with the addition of Compgauge to the Bravado portfolio. Compgauge helps thousands of sales professionals decide which employers to work for with comprehensive salary data, company reviews and interview insights. With this acquisition, Bravado now expands its Talent Marketplace to help salespeople discover if they are being fairly compensated, get interview and hiring help, and search for other career resources.

Founded in 2017 by sales leader turned CEO Sahil Mansuri, Bravado now has over 200,000 Members across 72 countries. Members gain access to a private community to get advice from top sales professionals, build their seller portfolio, and access a career marketplace to find their next role and ensure fair compensation. Bravado’s mission is to help sales professionals be wildly successful via a suite of free resources to level up their career.

“Sales is the most critical function at every company, because they generate revenue and talk to customers. Yet sales hiring and training are stuck in the era of Boiler Room and Glengarry Glen Ross,” said Sahil Mansuri, Founder and CEO of Bravado. “Bravado offers every modern seller the network, professional development, and talent marketplace to help them level up their career.”

The Bravado Community has exploded after the pandemic, when sales professionals were looking for an alternative to the in-person sales floor where reps trade tips and learn from the best. Bravado is the global sales floor, with sales professionals from over 30,000 technology companies, including Salesforce, Google, Facebook, Adobe, Slack, Uber, Dropbox, and Apple, growing their careers. Recently, Bravado has added an exclusive network for sales leaders: over 20,000 VPs of Sales / Chief Revenue Officers are working together to shape the future of the sales profession on Bravado.

“Bravado is capturing a significant market opportunity by building the first professional community that addresses the specific needs of salespeople. With its combination of community, opportunity, and advocacy, Bravado helps salespeople get what they need to build and grow their careers,” said Sam Harland, Partner, Tiger Global. “We look forward to partnering with Sahil and the Bravado team.”