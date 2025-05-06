Goodwill Opens First Silicon Valley Outlet Store

Goodwill of Silicon Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to improving job opportunities and the standards of living for those facing employment barriers, has opened its first-ever Outlet store.

This new location offers bulk shopping at deeply discounted prices, with most items sold by the pound. Shoppers can expect a fast-paced, treasure-hunt-style experience featuring clothing, housewares, books, furniture, electronics, and more.

The new outlet store is located at 1685 Tully Road in San Jose.

About Goodwill of Silicon Valley

Founded in Santa Clara County in 1928, Goodwill of Silicon Valley is dedicated to improving lives in Silicon Valley by empowering people to achieve independence and reach their potential through education, employment and individual development. We do this through vocational training, career advancement programs and environmental stewardship. With 18 retail stores, an online store, an extensive reuse/recycling operation and our Contract Services division, we help people overcome barriers to employment, build sustainable livelihoods, and transform their lives and communities.