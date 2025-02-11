Three Arrested for Restaurant Burglaries

PALO ALTO – Police arrested three suspects last week in connection with a series of recent overnight restaurant burglaries.

On Monday, December 23, 2024, at about 9:30 a.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call from an employee of Local Union 271 restaurant, located at 271 University Ave., reporting that a burglary had occurred sometime overnight. Investigation revealed that, at about 4:00 a.m., multiple suspects had entered via a rear door and taken a safe containing about $5,000 in cash.

On Thursday, December 26, 2024, at about 8:30 a.m., our 24-hour dispatch center received a call from an employee of Nola restaurant, located at 535 Ramona St., reporting that a burglary had occurred sometime overnight. Investigation revealed that, at about 2:00 a.m., multiple suspects had entered via a rear door and taken a safe containing about $4,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at about 9:30 a.m., our 24-hour dispatch center received a call from an employee of Ettan restaurant, located at 518 Bryant St., reporting that a burglary had occurred sometime overnight. Investigation revealed that, between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., multiple suspects had entered via a rear door and taken a safe containing about $7,000 in cash.

Follow-up investigation resulted in the identification of three suspects: 29-year-old Marcos David Umana Romero, 31-year-old Jose Roberto Rodriguez, and 27-year-old Armando Aguilar Sevillas, all residents of San Francisco. Romero, Rodriguez and Sevillas had been subcontractors of a company that provided overnight cleaning services to all three restaurants. Detectives obtained probable cause arrest warrants for the trio and arrested them in San Francisco Thursday evening. They were each booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for three counts of commercial burglary and three counts of conspiracy (all felonies). Their booking photographs appear above.