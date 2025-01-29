Oklo Signs Agreement With Nuclear Fuel Company

Lightbridge Corporation, an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Oklo Inc., nuclear power and fuel recycling company. The MOU outlines plans to conduct a feasibility study for co-locating a Lightbridge Commercial-scale Fuel Fabrication Facility at Oklo’s proposed commercial fuel fabrication facility and to explore opportunities for collaboration in recycling nuclear waste.

Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, said: “This collaboration with Oklo represents an important strategic step in shaping the future of clean energy. The potential co-location of our commercial fuel fabrication facilities could offer significant synergies in terms of upfront capital expenditures and ongoing operating costs. Furthermore, exploring advanced fuel recycling opportunities with Oklo aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable nuclear energy solutions.”

Jacob DeWitte, Co-founder and CEO of Oklo added, “Collaborating with Lightbridge represents a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation across the nuclear supply chain. The potential to co-locate facilities and collaborate on cutting-edge technologies is aligned with our commitment to delivering cost-effective, carbon-free energy solutions. Together, we are exploring new frontiers in nuclear fuel development and recycling to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.”

Lightbridge is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. Lightbridge is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.