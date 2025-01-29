News

Oklo Signs Agreement With Nuclear Fuel Company

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

RESTON, VALightbridge Corporation, an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Oklo Inc., nuclear power and fuel recycling company. The MOU outlines plans to conduct a feasibility study for co-locating a Lightbridge Commercial-scale Fuel Fabrication Facility at Oklo’s proposed commercial fuel fabrication facility and to explore opportunities for collaboration in recycling nuclear waste.

Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, said: “This collaboration with Oklo represents an important strategic step in shaping the future of clean energy. The potential co-location of our commercial fuel fabrication facilities could offer significant synergies in terms of upfront capital expenditures and ongoing operating costs. Furthermore, exploring advanced fuel recycling opportunities with Oklo aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable nuclear energy solutions.”

Jacob DeWitte, Co-founder and CEO of Oklo added, “Collaborating with Lightbridge represents a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation across the nuclear supply chain. The potential to co-locate facilities and collaborate on cutting-edge technologies is aligned with our commitment to delivering cost-effective, carbon-free energy solutions. Together, we are exploring new frontiers in nuclear fuel development and recycling to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.”

Lightbridge is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. Lightbridge is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Venture Capital

GMI Cloud Scores $82 Million in Series A Funding

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — GMI Cloud, an AI-native GPU cloud provider, has raised $15 million in equity funding and $67 in debt financing in a Series A round led by Headline Asia, bringing the company’s total capital to over $93 million. The round includes strategic investments from Banpu Next (BANPU.BK), a smart energy solutions provider in the Asia-Pacific region, and Wistron Corporation, […]
News

Take-Two Makes Things Go Right With Zynga

Posted on Author Editor

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO — Gaming company Take-Two Interactive of New York has agreed to acquire San Francisco-based Zynga in an out of sight  cash and stock deal valued at $9.86 per Zynga share, with a total deal value of approximately $12.7 billion. Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares […]
News Real Estate

Luxury Senior Living Community Ellore Begins Leasing

Posted on Author Editor

Ellore, Santa Clara’s newest luxury senior living community, has officially launched leasing. Developed by Related California and operated by Oakmont Management Group, Ellore is a blend of sophistication, innovation and sustainability to fit the Silicon Valley lifestyle. Located at 2350 Calle De Luna, Ellore is comprised of 176 residences (including independent living, assisted living and […]