Bessemer Leads $35 Million Series B in Doppel

SAN FRANCISCO — Doppel, an AI-powered social engineering defense platform, is announcing a Series B funding round after a year of rapid growth following its Series A, bringing the total amount raised to $54.4 million. The Series B round of $35 million at $205 million valuation is led by Bessemer Venture Partners, along with additional first-time Doppel investors 9Yards Capital and Sozo Ventures, and repeat investors a16z, South Park Commons, Strategic Cyber Ventures, Script Capital, and Sabrina Hahn.

“Doppel is quickly emerging as the market leading social engineering defense company by leveraging its proprietary AI-powered approach that is critical in today’s environment as these new threats become increasingly sophisticated for corporation’s brands, executives and employees,” said Elliott Robinson, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. “We’ve been blown away by the company’s rapid growth and product efficacy in curbing the hyper-personalized attacks that challenge their customers, and look forward to seeing the company continue to roll out new offerings for the enterprise.”

“At Secure Consult, we view Executive Protection not just as a service, but as a cornerstone of modern risk management,” said David M. Gordon, CEO and Founder of Secure Consult, a Doppel partner enabling a full-spectrum approach to security management. “Our transformative partnership with Doppel allows us to stay ahead of emerging threats, delivering real-time, intelligence-driven solutions that span the entire threat lifecycle—from discovery to resolution. Together, we’re redefining what proactive protection means in an increasingly complex world.”

From domains to social media, email to apps, the Doppel Vision platform provides visibility and takedowns across all attack surfaces. It maps and dismantles attacker infrastructure at its source, unifying threat insights in a single grid. By combining advanced LLM technology and expert human analysis, Doppel eliminates blind spots, removes digital threats, and protects organizations at every level. And the proof is in the numbers.

Since its Series A funding round in January 2024, Doppel has reported 400% growth in enterprise customers, and 90% growth in customers overall, including 3X growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 8X growth in expansion revenue with existing customers. Since 2022, Doppel has maintained a 230% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), signaling consistent and sustainable growth.

In addition, Doppel has been working alongside OpenAI to deploy their AI models and fine tune them on thousands of decisions made by its cybersecurity experts. The result is the first cybersecurity AI agent capable of autonomously identifying obscure social engineering threats and neutralizing them at scale.

Within months of deployment, Doppel doubled the efficiency of its operations team, with upcoming releases set to accelerate this trend.

“We’re really excited to partner with Bessemer Venture Partners, a firm that understands what it takes to build a generational, category-defining company,” said Doppel CEO, Kevin Tian. “We’ll use these funds to double down on our core products, serve the rapidly growing demand from enterprises across all sectors, and build the first social engineering defense platform.”