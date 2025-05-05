Plenful Raises $50 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Plenful , an AI workflow automation platform modernizing healthcare operations, has secured a $50 million Series B funding round. The round is co-led by Mitchell Rales, co-founder of Danaher Corporation, who also joins Plenful’s board and Arena Holdings, with participation from Notable Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, TQ Ventures, Susa/Kivu Ventures, and other leading investors. This brings Plenful’s total funding to $76 million and will accelerate product development and go-to-market efforts to meet growing demand across the healthcare ecosystem

“Healthcare teams have long been under immense strain from the sheer volume and complexity of their work. The need for change has never been more urgent,” said Joy Liu, founder and CEO of Plenful. “Plenful was built by healthcare operators for healthcare operators, and as such, we deeply understand the mission-critical work these teams do every day. By partnering closely with our customers and automating workflows, we’re offering a better way for healthcare staff to work. One that improves compliance, drives revenue, saves time, and supports their teams and the patients they care for.”

Solving Healthcare’s $1 Trillion Admin Problem

The U.S. healthcare system spends nearly $1 trillion each year on administrative tasks — a burden that contributes to labor shortages, employee burnout, and a growing crisis in access to quality care. A Google Cloud/Harris Poll survey found that 81% of medical staff and 77% of claims staff say that administrative work contributes to burnout, with two-thirds of providers expressing serious concern over human error in these processes. Yet most healthcare organizations still rely on outdated systems, complicating workflows with siloed, messy data across multiple formats and touchpoints. Critical institutional knowledge often lives only in the heads of a few overburdened employees, creating additional risk and fragility in day-to-day operations.



Plenful’s platform automates these workflows using AI purpose-built for healthcare. It handles messy, disparate workflows across formats, systems, and departments, reducing errors and streamlining operations while providing real-time reporting and task management for healthcare staff. Leading healthcare organizations like Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Cencora, Renown Health, Shields Healthcare Group, and Samaritan Health use Plenful to decrease time and costs, drive compliance, and unlock new revenue.

Expanding Across Use Cases and Markets

Plenful’s most widely adopted use cases include prior authorization, 340B compliance and missed opportunity auditing, and order and referral data entry. With this new funding, the company will expand its platform to address more unmet needs across healthcare, deepening its presence in the pharmacy, health systems, provider groups, and payor markets where it’s already seeing strong traction.

“Plenful is tackling some of healthcare’s toughest challenges with an AI platform that’s already driving meaningful, measurable results for their customers,” said board member and Danaher Corporation Co-Founder Mitchell Rales. “And what truly gets me excited is the team. Joy is a visionary leader with remarkable learning agility and deep healthcare expertise, supported by a team whose execution and creativity are exceptional.”

“The healthcare market is ripe for transformation, and Plenful is positioned to lead that shift,” said Chelcie Taylor, investor at Notable. “Their ability to deliver immediate ROI and drive efficiency at scale gives them a significant edge as healthcare organizations increasingly turn to AI to solve entrenched administrative challenges.”